Editor’s note: From May 31 through harvest Farm Progress is tracking crop conditions in Missouri and Kansas. Check back every Friday for the latest or follow along the #Grow24 journey on Facebook and Twitter.

While the northern states deal with heartbreaking flooding, in the Heartland, farmers continue to focus on forging ahead with #Grow24.

Nearly a week of no rain allowed Missouri farmer Renne Fordyce to get the wheat crop out of the field and sow soybeans into the stubble. She says the winter wheat harvest was “very good” in Harrison County with yields reaching 100 bushels per acre and test weights of 61 pounds.

“Our fungicide treatment definitely paid off,” the Missouri Soybean Association president says.

With dry weather conditions, the Fordyce family started planting-double crop soybeans. And there was a bonus.

“Our planting was followed by a rain,” she says. “The soybeans should be up in a few days.”

Kansas handles heat stress

In Jefferson County, Kansas, Alex Noll says after a couple of days of temperatures surpassing 100 degrees F timely rains are helping advance the crop.

He’s counting on the late week cool off to give corn and soybean plants the reprieve they need from the scorching heat.

Noll’s wheat is harvested, and the double-crop soybeans went in the ground last week. “They are already up,” he adds, “and we are just watching things grow.”

The northeast Kansas farmer continues to mow and bale hay between rains.

National crop insights

USDA-NASS crop condition report (as of June 24)

Kansas

Corn: 2% fair, 49% good, 13% excellent.

Soybeans: 24% fair, 61% good, 11% excellent.

Winter wheat: 23% very poor to poor, 71% fair to good.

Sorghum: 86% fair to good, 9% excellent

Cotton: 77% fair to good, 14% excellent

Missouri

Soybeans: 85% fair to good, 9% excellent

Corn: 81% fair to good, 13% excellent

Winter wheat: 97% fair to excellent

