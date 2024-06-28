June 28, 2024
FULL SPEED AHEAD: At Fordyce Farms in Bethany, Mo., planters packed with double-crop soybeans roll into a harvested wheat field. The weather is holding for a timely turnaround, according to Renee Fordyce.
LARGE HALL: #Grow24 wheat harvest produced triple digit yields for Renee Fordyce. Across the state roughly 76% of the wheat crop is in the bin with much of in good to excellent condition.
BRING ON THE FLOWERS: At Alex Noll’s farm in northeast Kansas first crop soybeans are blooming. According to the USDA Kansas Crop Progress and Condition, the state’s soybean crop is just at 1% blooming a little below the average of 3%.
PEEKING THROUGH: While many Missouri farmers are just sowing soybeans, their Kansas counterparts like Jefferson County farmer Alex Noll are watching the double crop beans emerge.
PRODUCTION TIME: Nearly 11% of Kansas corn crop is silking, with the largest percentage in the southeast. Still Alex Noll in the northeast has corn ears at pollination stage.
GREEN FOR MILES: Conditions continue to improve for first-crop soybeans in Kansas as temperatures cool down and timely rains set in.
GREEN FOR MILES: Conditions continue to improve for first-crop soybeans in Kansas as temperatures cool down and timely rains set in.
Editor’s note: From May 31 through harvest Farm Progress is tracking crop conditions in Missouri and Kansas. Check back every Friday for the latest or follow along the #Grow24 journey on Facebook and Twitter.
While the northern states deal with heartbreaking flooding, in the Heartland, farmers continue to focus on forging ahead with #Grow24.
Nearly a week of no rain allowed Missouri farmer Renne Fordyce to get the wheat crop out of the field and sow soybeans into the stubble. She says the winter wheat harvest was “very good” in Harrison County with yields reaching 100 bushels per acre and test weights of 61 pounds.
“Our fungicide treatment definitely paid off,” the Missouri Soybean Association president says.
With dry weather conditions, the Fordyce family started planting-double crop soybeans. And there was a bonus.
“Our planting was followed by a rain,” she says. “The soybeans should be up in a few days.”
Kansas handles heat stress
In Jefferson County, Kansas, Alex Noll says after a couple of days of temperatures surpassing 100 degrees F timely rains are helping advance the crop.
He’s counting on the late week cool off to give corn and soybean plants the reprieve they need from the scorching heat.
Noll’s wheat is harvested, and the double-crop soybeans went in the ground last week. “They are already up,” he adds, “and we are just watching things grow.”
The northeast Kansas farmer continues to mow and bale hay between rains.
National crop insights
USDA-NASS crop condition report (as of June 24)
Kansas
Corn: 2% fair, 49% good, 13% excellent.
Soybeans: 24% fair, 61% good, 11% excellent.
Winter wheat: 23% very poor to poor, 71% fair to good.
Sorghum: 86% fair to good, 9% excellent
Cotton: 77% fair to good, 14% excellent
Missouri
Soybeans: 85% fair to good, 9% excellent
Corn: 81% fair to good, 13% excellent
Winter wheat: 97% fair to excellent
Want to know how these weather and crop reports may impact markets? Check out the Morning Market Review.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Current Conditions for
Boone, IA
66°FCloudy
Day 74º
Night 0º
Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.
3 tractor museums to visit during summerJune 28, 2024|4 Min Read
First carbon credits issued to rice farmers for methane cutsJune 28, 2024|5 Min Read
May placements exceed expectations in June cattle reportJune 27, 2024|2 Min Read
Traders squaring up positions ahead of USDA reportsJune 28, 2024|7 Min Read
Double-crop soybeans go in the groundJune 28, 2024|6 Slides
Farm Progress America, June 28, 2024June 28, 2024
Oklahoma 2024 wheat harvest best ever for Damron FarmsJune 28, 2024|12 Slides