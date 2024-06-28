Missouri Ruralist logo

Double-crop soybeans go in the ground

Missouri-Kansas Crop Progress: Wheat harvest ends as temperatures skyrocket but rain and cool down improves conditions during Week 5.

Mindy Ward, Laura Handke

June 28, 2024

wheat harvest
FULL SPEED AHEAD: At Fordyce Farms in Bethany, Mo., planters packed with double-crop soybeans roll into a harvested wheat field. The weather is holding for a timely turnaround, according to Renee Fordyce.

Renee Fordyce

LARGE HALL: #Grow24 wheat harvest produced triple digit yields for Renee Fordyce. Across the state roughly 76% of the wheat crop is in the bin with much of in good to excellent condition.

Alex Noll

BRING ON THE FLOWERS: At Alex Noll’s farm in northeast Kansas first crop soybeans are blooming. According to the USDA Kansas Crop Progress and Condition, the state’s soybean crop is just at 1% blooming a little below the average of 3%.

Alex Noll

PEEKING THROUGH: While many Missouri farmers are just sowing soybeans, their Kansas counterparts like Jefferson County farmer Alex Noll are watching the double crop beans emerge.

Alex Noll

PRODUCTION TIME: Nearly 11% of Kansas corn crop is silking, with the largest percentage in the southeast. Still Alex Noll in the northeast has corn ears at pollination stage.

Alex Noll

GREEN FOR MILES: Conditions continue to improve for first-crop soybeans in Kansas as temperatures cool down and timely rains set in.

Alex Noll

Editor’s note: From May 31 through harvest Farm Progress is tracking crop conditions in Missouri and Kansas. Check back every Friday for the latest or follow along the #Grow24 journey on Facebook and Twitter.

While the northern states deal with heartbreaking flooding, in the Heartland, farmers continue to focus on forging ahead with #Grow24.

Nearly a week of no rain allowed Missouri farmer Renne Fordyce to get the wheat crop out of the field and sow soybeans into the stubble. She says the winter wheat harvest was “very good” in Harrison County with yields reaching 100 bushels per acre and test weights of 61 pounds.

“Our fungicide treatment definitely paid off,” the Missouri Soybean Association president says.

With dry weather conditions, the Fordyce family started planting-double crop soybeans. And there was a bonus.

“Our planting was followed by a rain,” she says. “The soybeans should be up in a few days.”

Kansas handles heat stress

In Jefferson County, Kansas, Alex Noll says after a couple of days of temperatures surpassing 100 degrees F timely rains are helping advance the crop.

He’s counting on the late week cool off to give corn and soybean plants the reprieve they need from the scorching heat.

Noll’s wheat is harvested, and the double-crop soybeans went in the ground last week. “They are already up,” he adds, “and we are just watching things grow.”

The northeast Kansas farmer continues to mow and bale hay between rains.

National crop insights

USDA-NASS crop condition report (as of June 24)

Kansas

  • Corn: 2% fair, 49% good, 13% excellent.

  • Soybeans: 24% fair, 61% good, 11% excellent.

  • Winter wheat: 23% very poor to poor, 71% fair to good.

  • Sorghum: 86% fair to good, 9% excellent

  • Cotton: 77% fair to good, 14% excellent

Missouri

  • Soybeans: 85% fair to good, 9% excellent

  • Corn: 81% fair to good, 13% excellent

  • Winter wheat: 97% fair to excellent

