Crop progress: Soybean quality stabilizes, corn continues to decline

USDA’s latest crop progress report, out Monday afternoon and covering the week through June 30, gave traders a fresh glimpse at crop quality ratings and an updated look at the ongoing winter wheat harvest. Corn quality continued to decline this past week, while soybean quality held steady. Physiological updates for a variety of crops were also included in today’s report.

Corn quality ratings dipped another two points lower, with 67% of the crop now in good-to-excellent condition. Analysts were only expecting USDA to dock quality by one point, meantime. Another 24% of the crop is rated fair (unchanged from last week), with the remaining 9% rated poor or very poor (up two points from last week).

Physiologically, 11% of the crop is now silking, up from 4% a week ago. That puts this year’s effort ahead of 2023’s pace of 7% and the prior five-year average of 6%.

Soybean quality ratings held mostly steady last week, with 67% of the crop in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday. Another 25% is rated fair (unchanged from last week), with the remaining 8% rated poor or very poor (unchanged from last week).

Most of this season’s soybean crop (95%) is now emerged, up from 90% last week. One-fifth of the crop is blooming, up from 8% a week ago. And 3% is now setting pods, which mirrors 2023’s pace and is ahead of the prior five-year average of 2%.

Analysts were expecting winter wheat quality ratings to hold steady this past week, but USDA docked ratings by a point, with 51% of the crop now in good-to-excellent condition. Another 34% of the crop is rated fair (up one point from last week), with the remaining 15% is rated poor or very poor (unchanged from last week).

Winter wheat harvest progress moved from 40% completion a week ago up to 54% through June 30. That puts the current crop well ahead of 2023’s pace of 33% and the prior five-year average of 39%.

Spring wheat quality moved a point higher last week, with 72% of the crop now in good-to-excellent condition. Another 24% is rated fair (down one point from last week), with the remaining 4% rated poor or very poor (unchanged from last week).

Physiologically, 38% of the crop is now headed, up from 18% last week. That leaves this season’s progress moderately behind 2023’s pace of 45% but mostly in line with the prior five-year average of 37%.

Click here for more data from the latest UDSA crop progress report, including a state-by-state look at topsoil moisture, days suitable for fieldwork and more.