Crop progress: Corn quality ratings slide slightly lower

USDA’s latest crop progress report, out Monday afternoon and covering the week through June 9, held a wealth of data for traders to digest. That included updates to planting progress for corn, soybeans and several other crops. Winter wheat quality ratings unexpectedly shifted two points lower, meantime.

Corn plantings moved from 91% a week ago up to 95% through Sunday, versus an average trade guess of 95%. That leaves this season’s pace a bit below 2023’s pace of 98% and identical to the prior five-year average. And 85% of the crop is now emerged, up from 74% last week and slightly ahead of the prior five-year average of 84%.

Corn quality ratings declined a point, as expected, with 74% of the crop in good-to-excellent condition through Sunday. Another 21% is rated fair (unchanged from last week), with the remaining 5% rated poor or very poor (up one point from last week).

Soybean plantings moved from 78% last week to 87% through June 9. Last season’s planting pace of 95% was moderately swifter, but 2024 is still trending ahead of the prior five-year average of 84%. And 70% of the crop is now emerged, up from 55% a week ago and ahead of the prior five-year average of 66%.

Soybean quality ratings mirrored the average trade guess, with 72% of the crop initially rated in good-to-excellent condition. Another 24% of the crop is rated fair, with the remaining 4% rated poor or very poor.

Planting progress for some regional crops continues to move forward, meantime, including:

Cotton = 80% (up from 70% last week)

Sorghum = 65% (up from 51% last week)

Peanuts = 90% (up from 82% last week)

Winter wheat quality ratings trended two points lower, with 47% of the crop now in good-to-excellent condition. Analysts were generally expecting ratings to hold steady. Another 34% of the crop is rated fair (up one point from last week), with the remaining 19% rated poor or very poor (up one point from last week).

Physiologically, 89% of the crop is now headed, up from 83% a week ago and still ahead of the prior five-year average of 86%. And this season’s harvest is now 12% complete, which is up from last week’s mark of 6% and slightly below the average trade guess of 13%.

Spring wheat plantings moved from 94% a week ago up to 98% as of June 9. That puts this season’s pace a bit ahead of the prior five-year average of 96%. Emergence moved from 78% last week up to 87% through Sunday.

Spring wheat quality ratings tracked two points lower this past week, with 72% of the crop now in good-to-excellent condition. Another 25% of the crop is rated fair (up a point from last week), with the remaining 3% rated poor or very poor (up one point from last week).

Click here for more data from the latest UDSA crop progress report, including other regional crop planting updates, plus a state-by-state look at topsoil moisture, days suitable for fieldwork and more.