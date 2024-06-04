Crop progress: Corn quality ratings begin

USDA’s latest crop progress report, out Monday afternoon and covering the week through June 2, offered some more planting and crop quality data for traders to digest. Of particular note, corn quality ratings exceeded analysts’ expectations, and winter wheat quality ratings unexpectedly shifted slightly higher.

Corn planting pace reached 91% completion through Sunday, up from 83% in the prior week. That was slightly below the average trade guess of 92%. That leaves this year’s pace slightly below 2023’s mark of 95% but still ahead of the prior five-year average of 89%. Nearly three-fourths of the crop (74%) is now emerged, versus the prior five-year average of 73%.

USDA’s first quality ratings of the season came in better than expected, with 75% of the crop rated in good-to-excellent condition. That was five points above the average trade guess of 70%. Another 21% of the crop is rated fair, with the remaining 4% rated poor to very poor.

Soybean plantings moved from 68% a week ago up to 78% through June 2. That was slightly below the average trade guess of 80%. That leaves this season’s pace moderately below 2023’s mark of 89% but still moderately ahead of the prior five-year average of 73%. Emergence moved from 39% a week ago up to 55% through Sunday, which is three points ahead of the prior five-year average of 52%.

Planting progress for some regional crops continues to move forward, meantime, including:

Cotton = 70% (up from 59% last week)

Sorghum = 51% (up from 42% last week)

Peanuts = 82% (up from 67% last week)

Winter wheat quality ratings improved by a point this past week, with 49% rated in good-to-excellent condition through June 2. Analysts were expecting to see quality ratings hold steady. Another 33% of the crop is rated fair (unchanged from last week), with the remaining 18% rated poor or very poor (down a point from last week).

Physiologically, 83% of the crop is now headed, up from 77% last week and ahead of the prior five-year average of 78%. And 6% of this season’s crop has been harvested, versus the prior five-year average of 3%.

Spring wheat plantings are now 94% complete, up from 88% a week ago and ahead of the prior five-year average of 90%. And 78% of the crop is now emerged, up from 61% a week ago and well above the prior five-year average of 69%. Quality ratings showed that 74% of the crop is rated in good-to-excellent condition.

Click here for more data from the latest UDSA crop progress report, including other regional crop planting updates, plus a state-by-state look at topsoil moisture, days suitable for fieldwork and more.