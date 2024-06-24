Crop progress: Corn quality on the downward slide

After a week of widespread hotter-than-normal temperatures across the central U.S., USDA’s latest crop progress report (out Monday afternoon and covering the week through June 23), held some interesting crop quality changes for traders to digest. Of particular note, corn ratings trended three points lower, matching analyst expectations. Soybean ratings fell more sharply than anticipated, meantime, while winter wheat ratings moved unexpectedly higher.

USDA showed 69% of this season’s corn crop is now rated in good-to-excellent condition, consistent with analyst expectations and down three points from a week ago. Another 24% of the crop is rated fair (up one point from last week), with the remaining 7% rated poor or very poor (up two points from last week).

Physiologically, 97% of the crop is now emerged, up from 93% a week ago and slightly ahead of the prior five-year average of 96%. And 4% of the crop is now silking, versus the prior five-year average of 3%.

Soybean ratings spilled three points lower, with 67% of the crop now in good-to-excellent condition. Analysts were only expecting to see a two-point drop. Another 25% of the crop is rated fair (unchanged from last week), with the remaining 8% rated poor or very poor (up two points from last week).

As of Sunday, 97% of the crop is now planted, 90% is emerged and 8% is blooming. Each of these three categories are trending modestly ahead of their respective prior five-year averages.

Planting progress for some regional crops continues to move forward, meantime, including:

Cotton = 94% (up from 90% last week)

Sorghum = 90% (up from 80% last week)

Sunflowers = 93% (up from 83% last week)

Winter wheat quality ratings jumped three points higher, despite analysts predicting USDA would leave them unchanged. As a result, 52% is now rated in good-to-excellent condition. Another 33% of the crop is rated fair (down one point from last week), with the remaining 15% rated poor or very poor (up two points from last week).

Physiologically, 97% of the crop is now headed, up from 94% last week. And harvest progress moved from 27% a week ago up to 40% through June 23. That’s significantly faster than 2023’s pace of 21% and the prior five-year average of 25%.

Spring wheat quality ratings eroded five points lower last week, with 71% of the crop now in good-to-excellent condition. Another 25% of the crop is rated fair (up five points from last week), with the remaining 4% rated poor or very poor (unchanged from last week). Physiologically, 18% of the crop is headed, which mirrors the prior five-year average.

Click here for more data from the latest UDSA crop progress report, including other regional crop data, plus a state-by-state look at topsoil moisture, days suitable for fieldwork and more.