Crop progress: Corn and soybean quality inch higher

USDA’s crop progress reports in July are typically interesting ones to keep tabs on with so much happening, including the winter wheat harvest, and as hot summer temperatures compete with timely rains (or the lack thereof) to create changes in corn and soybean quality. In the latest report, out Monday afternoon and covering the week through July 7, USDA noted a modest but unexpected increase in corn and soybean quality, while more than six of every 10 winter wheat acres have now been harvested.

Corn quality improved by one point, despite analysts expecting USDA to hold ratings steady. That means 68% of the crop is now in good-to-excellent condition. Another 23% is rated fair (down one point from last week), with the remaining 9% rated poor or very poor (unchanged from last week).

Physiologically, 24% of the crop is now silking, up from 11% last week and noticeably above the prior five-year average of 14%. And 3% has reached dough stage, versus the prior five-year average of 2%.

Soybean quality ratings also moved unexpectedly higher last week, with 68% of the crop in good-to-excellent condition through July 7. Another 24% is rated fair (down one point from last week), with the remaining 8% rated poor or very poor (unchanged from a week ago).

Physiologically, 34% of the crop is now blooming, up from 20% a week ago and favorable to the prior five-year average of 28%. And 9% is now setting pods, versus the prior five-year average of 5%.

Through Sunday, 63% of the 2023/24 winter wheat crop has been harvested, mirroring analyst expectations. That’s up from 54% a week ago and also substantially ahead of 2023’s pace of 43% and the prior five-year average of 52%.

Spring wheat quality ratings jumped three points higher last week, with 75% of the crop now in good-to-excellent condition. Another 21% is rated fair (down three points from last week), with the remaining 4% rated poor or very poor. Physiologically, 59% of the crop is now headed, which is slightly behind the prior five-year average of 60%.

Click here for more data from the latest UDSA crop progress report, including other regional crop data, plus a state-by-state look at topsoil moisture, days suitable for fieldwork and more.