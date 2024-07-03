Wallaces Farmer

Iowa crops so far: The good, the bad and the ugly

Slideshow: There’s plenty of each for the above categories. There’s flooding, of course, in northwestern and north-central Iowa. Good crop areas exist, though, in areas like central Iowa.

Gil Gullickson, editor of Wallaces Farmer

July 2, 2024

9 Slides
cornfield
Gil Gullickson

BLOODY GREEN CORN: I attended a meeting last Thursday in Humboldt County in north-central Iowa. Driving from Des Moines up U.S. Highway 169, I encountered lots of what one soil scientists described as “bloody green” corn. Just doing a windshield survey, cornfields like this one looked in good shape. It coincided with what Meaghan Anderson, Iowa State University Extension field agronomist, has noticed in central Iowa. “Corn is rapidly reaching late vegetative stages, and I even received an image of a field with some plants starting to shoot tassels [around June 25],” she says.

Gil Gullickson

PATCHY FIELDS: The worm started turning, though, when I turned west south of Humboldt, Iowa. Some patchy-looking fields started surfacing, where bare spots were mixed in with cropland.

Gil Gullickson

EDGE-OF-FIELD FLOODING: A couple of miles further west was when water really started surfacing in low areas of the field, such as this. Further north, though, in the town of Humboldt, Iowa, matters worsened. Water poured over roads as the Des Moines River continued to rise.

Gentry Sorenson

FLOODING ALL OVER: Further west in northwestern Iowa, though, is where the massive damage to crops has occurred. In this area, rainfall ranging from 2 to 9 inches has caused low-lying areas that were previously replanted to have standing water larger than the original replanted areas, says Gentry Sorenson, Iowa State University Extension field agronomist.

Gil Gullickson

REVIEW REPLANTS: Replanting soybeans is still an option, for it’s still considered “practical” to replant soybeans until July 10, ISU Extension field agronomists say. Planting a cover crop is also an option on unplanted acres. However, contact your crop insurance agent first so you know coverage and limitations. ISU has put together this blog to help guide affected farmers through all this.

Meaghan Anderson

SULFUR DEFICIENCIES. Outside of flood areas, crop development keeps chugging along. As in every year, though, problems surface. Anderson reports that sulfur deficiencies are appearing in some fields in central Iowa, exhibited by the interveinal chlorosis in this corn at the V9 stage.

Meaghan Anderson

PALMER’S FLOWERING: For every bit of good news — such as corn tasseling early — there’s always bad news to drag things down. Anderson found this Palmer amaranth plant that’s blooming in the central Iowa county of Boone.

Rampant flooding caused by prolific precipitation the weekend of June 21-22 has inundated countless acres, particularly in northwestern Iowa. There are parts of Iowa, though, where crop development is normal and even ahead of schedule. And of course, countless maladies ranging from weeds to nutrient deficiencies surface — as they would any year. Here’s a roundup of what’s occurred so far this year.

ISU has put together this blog to help guide affected farmers through all this.

About the Author(s)

Gil Gullickson

Gil Gullickson

editor of Wallaces Farmer, Farm Progress

Gil Gullickson grew up on a farm that he now owns near Langford, S.D., and graduated with an agronomy degree from South Dakota State University. Earlier in his career, he spent 13 years as a Farm Progress editor, covering Minnesota and the Dakotas.

Gullickson is a widely respected and decorated ag journalist, earning the Agricultural Communicators Network writing award for Writer of the Year three times, and winning Story of the Year four times. He is a past winner of the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists’ Food and Agriculture Organization Award for Food Security. He has served as president of both ACN and the North American Agricultural Journalists.

See more from Gil Gullickson
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

61°F

Overcast
weather-icon

Day 63º

Night 0º

17.26 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, July 1, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, July 1, 2024Farm Progress America, July 1, 2024
Jul 1, 2024
Farm Progress America, June 28, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, June 28, 2024Farm Progress America, June 28, 2024
Jun 28, 2024
Farm Progress America, June 27, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, June 27, 2024Farm Progress America, June 27, 2024
Jun 27, 2024
Recent Headlines
Aug 27 - Aug 29, 2024
The nation’s largest outdoor farm event that annually hosts over 600 exhibitors from around the world.
LEARN MORE