Iowa crops so far: The good, the bad and the ugly

Rampant flooding caused by prolific precipitation the weekend of June 21-22 has inundated countless acres, particularly in northwestern Iowa. There are parts of Iowa, though, where crop development is normal and even ahead of schedule. And of course, countless maladies ranging from weeds to nutrient deficiencies surface — as they would any year. Here’s a roundup of what’s occurred so far this year.

ISU has put together this blog to help guide affected farmers through all this.