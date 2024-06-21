How courts have consumed dicamba

Dicamba hasn’t just frequented fields filled with dicamba-tolerant soybeans. It’s also surfaced in courtroom battles.

Lawsuits started in 2016, when the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) and the National Family Farms Coalition (NFFC) sued to vacate over-the-top registration of dicamba formulations that matched dicamba-tolerant soybeans.

“They claimed that by registering over-the-top use of dicamba, EPA [Environmental Protection Agency] violated FIFRA [Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act] and the Endangered Species Act,” says Brigit Rollins, a staff attorney with the National Agricultural Law Center. “Under FIFRA, EPA has to determine that registered use of the pesticide will not have an unreasonable adverse effect on the environment. Under the ESA, federal agencies are required to ensure the registration will not jeopardize listed species or destroy critical habitat.”

By the time this lawsuit worked its way through court, the registration that covered dicamba use through the 2018 growing season expired.

Four environmental groups then sued EPA over a November 2018 conditional registration that covered the 2019 and 2020 growing seasons. In June 2020, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit struck down registrations for all dicamba matched with dicamba-tolerant crops. Part of the court’s ruling was that the EPA’s registration:

violated FIFRA standards

underestimated acreage planted to dicamba-tolerant seed

failed to consider the scope of off-target complaints

failed to consider social and economic costs

issued a complicated label that was difficult to follow

Farmers and applicators could still use existing dicamba stocks for the 2020 growing season.

In October 2020, the EPA issued new registrations for two dicamba products and extended the registration of an additional dicamba product until 2025.

Environmental groups then filed a new lawsuit that resulted in an Arizona U.S. District Court vacating all dicamba labels for use in soybeans in February 2024. This time, the court ruled EPA followed the wrong process to reregister the labels in October 2020. Farmers could use existing dicamba stocks for 2024, but not for future years.

Legal future

Bayer has submitted a proposed label for 2025 to the EPA for the dicamba formulation KHNP0090, formerly known as XtendiMax. Unlike past labels, it allows for just two preemergence applications through June 12. BASF also submitted a proposed label that allows for applications up to the V2 soybean stage or June 12, whichever comes first. Company officials note these labels may differ from what EPA may grant.

“If EPA grants these [proposed] labels, it’s hard to imagine that it wouldn’t go right back into court,” predicts Aaron Hager, University of Illinois Extension weeds specialist. “The Center for Biological Diversity and other environmental groups are not going turn a blind eye this time.”

So far, that appears to be the case.

“Bayer’s cynical attempt to push through another illegal dicamba approval is obviously terrible for the environment, but it’s also bad for farmers, who keep getting jerked around by the promise of another registration that's destined for failure,” said Nathan Donley, environmental health science director at the Center for Biological Diversity, in a news release following Bayer’s announcement. “The EPA should stop this once and for all with a quick, decisive denial.”

The pressure against dicamba also exists in state legislatures.

“For the last two years, there’s been a bill in the Illinois Legislature to ban all dicamba,” Hager says.

This trend concerns Myron Stine, president of the Stine Seed Co. The agricultural industry has been rife with lawsuits regarding glyphosate and accompanying health charges.

“What happens when people fully understand that dicamba is sprayed and can move 2 to 3 miles, or that it’s been detected in rainwater in Missouri?” he asks. “If people get on the bandwagon and decide some of their ailments have been caused by dicamba that’s moving around, it could really put the hammer down on future herbicide development.”