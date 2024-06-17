Get ready for revved-up rootworms

Checking for corn rootworm feeding and potential root injury should annually occur in every cornfield. Both non-Bt- and Bt-traited corn hybrids should be checked to determine if management strategies need to be changed for next year.

The optimum timing for scouting and evaluating cornfields is from mid-July through mid-August. Primary fields of concern and where to start first are continuous corn fields and areas with Bt trait performance issues.

What about cornfields following soybeans in a crop rotation? These, too, should be evaluated to stay ahead of any potential future concerns. The western variants overcome crop rotation by laying eggs outside cornfields, primarily in soybean. Western corn rootworm variants are present in Iowa but are localized in southeast and east-central counties.

Northern corn rootworm uses a resistance strategy called extended diapause. Females will lay eggs in cornfields. Instead of hatching the following spring, they delay hatching for two to three years. In Iowa, extended diapause is more common in western Iowa, but can be found in central and eastern parts of the state. It’s important to note that northern corn rootworm does not lay eggs outside of cornfields.

Development factors

Soil temperature drives corn rootworm development. This is measured by growing degree days. Research shows that 50% of egg hatch occurs between 684 and 767 accumulated degree days (base 52-degree F soil temperature). Expect to see adults emerge seven to 10 days after reaching this peak.

Some factors that can affect egg hatch include:

soil texture

snow cover or residue

depth of egg placement

Males develop faster than females, and western corn rootworm develop faster than northern corn rootworm. Peak egg hatch for 2024 should have occurred by around early to mid-June for Iowa.

To help growers and agronomists, Erin Hodgson and Ashley Dean, Iowa State University Extension entomologists, write an Integrated Crop Management news article each year that provides updates on rootworm development and expected dates of egg hatch. You can also monitor egg hatch for your area by going to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet, go.iastate.edu/J2LGH5. To create an accurate map, make sure to set the start date to Jan. 1 of the current year and the end date to the current date of when you’re generating the degree day accumulation. Set the plot parameter to “soil growing degree days (base=52).”

ROOT DIGS: Root digs can reveal rootworm injury to roots and help farmers plan next year’s corn rootworm strategy. (Gil Gullickson)

You may also sign up to the Iowa Pest Alert Network to receive this information and other timely insect pest updates via text at pestalerts.extension.iastate.edu.

Examine corn roots for injury

Western and northern corn rootworm have only one generation per year and will go through three larval stages called instars. Each stage will take seven to 10 days to complete, with the later instars primarily responsible for corn root injury. Corn rootworm larvae are less than an eighth of an inch long for the first instar and will be about one-half inch long when fully developed. Corn rootworm larvae are slender and white, with a dark brown head and a dark plate on the top side of the tail section.

The root tips of corn emit carbon dioxide, which attracts rootworm larvae to feed. The first instar begins to feed on smaller root branches, root hairs and outer root tissue. The older, more developed corn rootworm (later instars) will do the most feeding injury. They enter the inner root tissue that is responsible for moving water and nutrients for the plant.

Larval damage is usually most severe after the secondary root system is well established and brace roots are developing. Root tips will appear brown and are often tunneled into and chewed back to the base of the plant.

The best time to assess rootworm feeding on corn roots is 10 to 14 days after peak egg hatch, or just after feeding is done. (This is usually when adults surface.) Use the 0 to 3 node-injury scale (go.iastate.edu/IZW4P3) developed by ISU to evaluate larval injury. Research shows that every node of roots lost to larval rootworm feeding results in a 15% to 17% yield reduction.

How to evaluate root damage:

Look at nodes 4-6 (the three nodes closest to the soil surface). For each node, count the number of roots pruned back to within 1.5 inches of the soil line or stalk and divide by the total number of roots on that node. Add the rating for all three nodes to achieve a final root rating.

A rating of 0.25 is equal to the economic injury level.

A rating of 0.50 is considered unacceptable by the Environmental Protection Agency for pyramided transgenic hybrids (multiple belowground Bt traits or Bt + RNAi).

Monitoring adult rootworm beetles

Another tool to assess corn rootworm activity are sticky traps that monitor adults. This helps farmers make management decisions for the following growing season. For the fifth consecutive year, ISU coordinates the Corn Rootworm Trapping Network, which monitors, in part, adult corn rootworm activity across the state of Iowa. To learn more about the network, how to use and set up sticky traps, and access summary results from previous years, visit go.iastate.edu/UZGZMU.

Summing up

Farmers should adjust their management approaches to keep larval feeding injury to below the economic injury level. The EPA uses the classification of greater-than-expected injury when root injury exceeds one node to single-trait Bt corn and 0.5 nodes to pyramided Bt corn.

When greater-than-expected injury occurs, it is reasonable to suspect that rootworm resistance to the Bt trait may be present. However, only follow-up laboratory experiments can confirm presence of resistance.

For more corn rootworm information, visit the corn rootworm IPM website and cornrootworm.extension.iastate.edu.

Basol is an Iowa State University Extension field agronomist.