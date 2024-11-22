EPA restrictions on new product raise concerns

BASF announces registration of a new herbicide product by the Environmental Protection Agency. That headline should have been the end of the story. Instead, the EPA slipped new restrictions into the final label, generating its own headlines.

First, give Liberty ULTRA due consideration. The active ingredient is still glufosinate, but it is a different isomer. Liberty ULTRA contains glufosinate-P-ammonium, also referred to as L-glufosinate ammonium, or glufosinate-P.

Bill Johnson, a Purdue University Extension weed-control specialist, explains that it is like the difference between metolachlor and S-metolachlor. Syngenta replaced metolachlor in Dual Magnum with S-metolachlor, a more active isomer, in 1997. Johnson notes that Liberty ULTRA will be more concentrated, taking up less storage space.

Matt Malone, product manager for BASF Agricultural Solutions, adds, “BASF’s latest innovation, Liberty ULTRA herbicide, will offer American farmers a post-knockdown tool that delivers improved performance and convenience thanks to the new Liberty Lock formulation and BASF’s patented Glu-L technology.”

Label shift

Since glufosinate-P is technically different than glufosinate, it needed a new registration and label. The EPA registered it on Oct. 18 but didn’t release the label immediately. It was the first herbicide released under the EPA’s new Herbicide Strategy, adopted last summer. The label contains certain restrictions and requirements that weren’t in a draft label.

Related:Don’t ditch corn rootworm protection

Specifically, the label requires farmers to adhere to runoff points related to the Endangered Species Act and requires a mandatory 10-foot ground spray drift buffer not needed before. The American Soybean Association was one of the groups reacting to the unexpected label shifts, claiming they set a troubling precedent for farmers.

Alan Meadows, an ASA director from Tennessee, fears that the Herbicide Strategy format could turn into a base layer that the EPA might use to add additional restrictions when pressured by environmental groups. Find the label for Liberty ULTRA at soygrowers.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Glufosinate-P-Label.pdf.

Adding complexity

Check out the Liberty ULTRA label at the address listed here, whether you intend to spray the chemical or not. Scroll down to Point 11, Mandatory Runoff Mitigation, and Point 12, Endangered and Threatened Species Protection Requirements.

Find this sentence under Point 11: “Applicators must access and search Bulletins Live! Two (BLT) at epa.gov/pesticides/bulletins within six months of the application to determine whether the application site falls within a Pesticide Use Limitation Area (PULA) that has a Bulletin in BLT.”

Related:Start here to control Canada thistle

Say what? Could someone put that in English? You must search six months ahead. Sometimes decisions aren’t even nailed in six weeks ahead. And you must find any PULA? In English, PULA is “an area where pesticide use is restricted to protect human health and the environment.”

Mitigation strategy

If that isn’t difficult enough, consider “mitigation points.” Again, in English, it translates into “the way to measure the effectiveness of actions taken to reduce the risk of pesticides on endangered species.”

According to the EPA, mitigation measures are assigned a point value from 1 to 4, with higher values indicating greater effectiveness. Points required depends on the impact of the herbicide and the county's runoff vulnerability.

Heard enough? It appears to be only the tip of the iceberg. Here’s the bottom line: Liberty ULTRA likely will find a home among farmers battling tough weeds. But the complexity and increased restrictions imposed by the new label from the EPA may only be a harbinger of things to come.