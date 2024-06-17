Do you have unwanted pesticides?

Littered containers full of leftover pesticides are not an uncommon sight. The Office of the Indiana State Chemist is providing an outlet for those chemicals through its Clean Sweep Pesticide Disposal Program.

Producers can dispose of their suspended, canceled, banned, unusable, opened, unopened or unwanted pesticides for free up to 250 pounds. Any additional pesticides exceeding that weight will cost $3 per pound.

Below is a list of drop-off dates and locations throughout Indiana:

Aug. 13. Keystone Cooperative in Porter County, 210 E. 400 S., Valparaiso

Aug. 14. Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District in Steuben County, 2320 W. 800 S., Ashley

Aug. 15. Beck’s Foundation Seed Facility in Tipton County, 6159 W. 550 N., Sharpsville

Aug 20. Premier Ag in Daviess County, 11815 U.S. 50, Loogootee

Aug. 21. Kova Fertilizer in Decatur County, 1330 N. Anderson St., Greensburg

Aug. 22. Hendricks County Fairgrounds, 1900 E. Main St., Danville

All drop-off events will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time. You must complete the participant form and return it to Nathan Davis at [email protected] or via fax at 765-494-4331 by Aug. 9. Direct questions to Davis at 765-494-7108.

Invasive plant workshop

planned for September

The Invasive Plant Control Training for Landowners workshop is set for Sept. 21 in Dubois, Ind. This one-day, hands-on event equips attendees with the tools to identify and manage invasive plant species on their property. There will be a mix of classroom sessions and in-field experiences.

This event is hosted by Purdue Extension Forestry and Natural Resources, in conjunction with the Orange County Invasives Partnership, the Invasive Species Awareness Coalition of Dubois County, the Dubois and Orange County soil and water conservation districts, and Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry.

The training runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time and costs $25. Lunch is included. The location is the Southern Indiana Purdue Ag Center at 11371 Purdue Farm Road, Dubois. Register by Sept. 13 by contacting Veronica Helming at 812-482-1171, ext. 3, or [email protected].

Purdue Weed Science Field Day

to be held June 27

Farmers and other ag business professionals will have the chance to catch up on the most recent weed science research, tour Purdue research plots, meet with industry professionals and speak with graduate students at the 2024 Purdue Weed Science Field Day.

This annual daylong event is set to take place June 27 at the Throckmorton Purdue Ag Center, 8343 U.S. 231, Lafayette, Ind. Preregistration is not required, and registration on the day of the event starts at 8 a.m. local time.

Cattle producers invited

to join Twilight Tour

Producers are invited to attend the Twilight Tour of Feldun Purdue Ag Center on June 25 at 5:30 p.m. local time. This evening event will highlight how to measure individual forage intake in cattle, how to use remote-sensing technology to manage pasture forages, and the effects of fiber supplementation on heifer reproduction during early spring grazing.

Notable technologies and equipment to check out at the event include the C-Lock Super Smartfeed unit, Vytelle waterer system and Enriched Ag imagery system. The Lawrence County Cattlemen’s Association will prepare hamburgers.

Send your RSVP to Brad Shelton at 812-279-8554 or [email protected] by June 21. Feldun Purdue Ag Center is at 1117 State Route 458, Bedford, Ind.