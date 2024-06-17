Kansas Farmer Logo

Tar spot detected in Kansas corn

Kansas State University: Low levels of tar spot found in northeast fields, the first reports in the U.S. for 2024.

Jennifer M. Latzke, Editor

June 17, 2024

2 Min Read
tar spot fungus on leaf
TAR SPOT DETECTED: Farmers in Doniphan and Atchison counties in Kansas have reported tar spot in cornfields, the first reports in the nation for the season. JJ Gouin/Getty images

The first documented reports of tar spot in the United States for the 2024 corn season have been submitted by farmers in Doniphan and Atchison counties in Kansas.

According to Rodrigo Onofre, Kansas State University row crop pathologist, tar spot was confirmed in several Doniphan County fields May 27, and in Atchison County fields June 4. The reports, he says, are about a month earlier than the 2023 season.

Onofre shared in the June 6 Agronomy eUpdate, that earlier tar spot infections often lead to greater yield losses.

“Now is the time to intensify scouting efforts” he writes. “If you wait until there is significant disease pressure in the upper canopy, a fungicide application may be too late. The early disease onset we’re observing this year raises concerns about yield loss. Generally, early observations of tar spot have corresponded with high yield loss. Fields scouted (May 27 to June 4) were between the V3 and V10 growth stages, which increases the risk for disease spread and development. The recent rains likely helped to promote tar spot development.”

He offers some scouting advice:

  1. Look for small, black, raised spots, either circular or oval, on either one or both sides of the leaves, leaf sheaths and husks. Spots can be found on health green or dying brown tissue.

  2. Tar spot can overwinter on infested corn residue on the surface. Wind and rain splash can move that inoculum source within the field and to nearby fields, he warns.

  3. Research shows that an application just after first detection and at or after VT is effective if lesions are detected early. Waiting until there is significant disease in the upper canopy can lead to ineffective fungicide applications.

  4. Heavy rains, irrigation and high humidity are all conducive to tar spot development and spread.

The National Corn Disease Working Group has efficacy ratings at the Crop Protection Network for fungicides that are labeled to control tar spot: cropprotectionnetwork.org/publications/fungicide-efficacy-for-control-of-corn-diseases. Always read and follow label directions.

Onofre asks any farmer who suspects tar spot in their fields to call him at 785-477-0171 and submit a sample to the K-State Disease Diagnostic Laboratory to help K-State monitor the situation. Read more at eupdate.agronomy.ksu.edu/article/low-levels-of-tar-spot-have-been-confirmed-in-kansas-595-1.

About the Author(s)

Jennifer M. Latzke

Jennifer M. Latzke

Editor, Kansas Farmer

Through all her travels, Jennifer M. Latzke knows that there is no place like Kansas.

Jennifer grew up on her family’s multigenerational registered Angus seedstock ranch and diversified farm just north of Woodbine, Kan., about 30 minutes south of Junction City on the edge of the Kansas Flint Hills. Rock Springs Ranch State 4-H Center was in her family’s backyard.

While at Kansas State University, Jennifer was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority and a national officer for the Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow. She graduated in May 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural communications and a minor in animal science. In August 2000 Jennifer started her 20-year agricultural writing career in Dodge City, Kan., on the far southwest corner of the state.

She’s traveled across the U.S. writing on wheat, sorghum, corn, cotton, dairy and beef stories as well as breaking news and policy at the local, state and national levels. Latzke has traveled across Mexico and South America with the U.S. Wheat Associates and toured Vietnam as a member of KARL Class X. She’s traveled to Argentina as one of 10 IFAJ-Alltech Young Leaders in Agricultural Journalism. And she was part of a delegation of AAEA: The Ag Communicators Network members invited to Cuba.

Jennifer’s an award-winning writer, columnist, and podcaster, recognized by the Kansas Professional Communicators, Kansas Press Association, the National Federation of Presswomen, Livestock Publications Council, and AAEA. In 2019, Jennifer reached the pinnacle of achievements, earning the title of “Writer of Merit” from AAEA.

Trips and accolades are lovely, but Jennifer says she is happiest on the road talking to farmers and ranchers and gathering stories and photos to share with readers.

“It’s an honor and a great responsibility to be able to tell someone’s story and bring them recognition for their work on the land,” Jennifer says. “But my role is also evolving to help our more urban neighbors understand the issues our Kansas farmers face in bringing the food and fiber to their store shelves.”

She spends her time gardening, crafting, watching K-State football, and cheering on her nephews and niece in their 4-H projects. She can be found on Twitter at @Latzke.

See more from Jennifer M. Latzke
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

79°F

Overcast
weather-icon

Day 86º

Night 0º

14.29 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, June 17, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, June 17, 2024Farm Progress America, June 17, 2024
Jun 17, 2024
Farm Progress America, June 14, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, June 14, 2024Farm Progress America, June 14, 2024
Jun 14, 2024
Farm Progress America, June 13, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, June 13, 2024Farm Progress America, June 13, 2024
Jun 13, 2024
Recent Headlines
Aug 27 - Aug 29, 2024
The nation’s largest outdoor farm event that annually hosts over 600 exhibitors from around the world.
LEARN MORE