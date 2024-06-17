Tar spot detected in Kansas corn

The first documented reports of tar spot in the United States for the 2024 corn season have been submitted by farmers in Doniphan and Atchison counties in Kansas.

According to Rodrigo Onofre, Kansas State University row crop pathologist, tar spot was confirmed in several Doniphan County fields May 27, and in Atchison County fields June 4. The reports, he says, are about a month earlier than the 2023 season.

Onofre shared in the June 6 Agronomy eUpdate, that earlier tar spot infections often lead to greater yield losses.

“Now is the time to intensify scouting efforts” he writes. “If you wait until there is significant disease pressure in the upper canopy, a fungicide application may be too late. The early disease onset we’re observing this year raises concerns about yield loss. Generally, early observations of tar spot have corresponded with high yield loss. Fields scouted (May 27 to June 4) were between the V3 and V10 growth stages, which increases the risk for disease spread and development. The recent rains likely helped to promote tar spot development.”

He offers some scouting advice:

Look for small, black, raised spots, either circular or oval, on either one or both sides of the leaves, leaf sheaths and husks. Spots can be found on health green or dying brown tissue. Tar spot can overwinter on infested corn residue on the surface. Wind and rain splash can move that inoculum source within the field and to nearby fields, he warns. Research shows that an application just after first detection and at or after VT is effective if lesions are detected early. Waiting until there is significant disease in the upper canopy can lead to ineffective fungicide applications. Heavy rains, irrigation and high humidity are all conducive to tar spot development and spread.

The National Corn Disease Working Group has efficacy ratings at the Crop Protection Network for fungicides that are labeled to control tar spot: cropprotectionnetwork.org/publications/fungicide-efficacy-for-control-of-corn-diseases. Always read and follow label directions.

Onofre asks any farmer who suspects tar spot in their fields to call him at 785-477-0171 and submit a sample to the K-State Disease Diagnostic Laboratory to help K-State monitor the situation. Read more at eupdate.agronomy.ksu.edu/article/low-levels-of-tar-spot-have-been-confirmed-in-kansas-595-1.