Michigan Farmer Logo

Tar spot confirmed in Michigan’s Branch County

If moisture events continue through the season, it could develop into a severe tar spot year.

Jennifer Kiel, Editor, Michigan Farmer and Ohio Farmer

July 1, 2024

4 Min Read
close-up of tar spot
TAR SPOT: Be on the lookout for tar spot, as it has already been confirmed in Branch County, Mich. Nothing yet to report from Ohio. JJ Gouin/Getty Images

Tar spot in Branch County, Mich., was confirmed on June 24. With the potential to rob 50 to 100 bushels per acre in severe cases, tar spot should be on the radar for growers across all major corn-growing states.

“It can also cause severe lodging through weakened stalks,” says Martin Chilvers, Michigan State University professor of plant pathology. “While the infection has been identified in Branch county, I fully expect it to be in other counties as well.”

Infection is driven by moderate temperatures and moisture events. “Disease has hit hardest in areas that have received frequent moisture events throughout the season,” Chilvers says. “It’s just a matter of having favorable conditions for disease. Irrigated producers are at increased risk as irrigation can help drive disease.”

Farm Progress has developed a free special report on tar spot, providing information to growers about the disease and management options.

The National Institute for Food and Agriculture and its partners developed IPM Pipe to manage soybean rust across the southern United States many years ago. The system is used now for various purposes, including tracking tar spot and southern rust. A grower can visit the IPM Pipe map to see where it is confirmed in real-time.

In Michigan, tar spot was first found in 2016 and then spread across the west side of the state. An epidemic occurred in 2018 in western and central Michigan, and another epidemic across most of the state in 2021. These epidemics, Chilvers says, were driven by the wet growing seasons.

Scout regularly

Tar spot presents as small, black lesions on leaves, which quickly begin to destroy plant tissue. Plentiful rain, morning dew and fog kept leaves wet, allowing the pathogen to thrive in 2018 and 2021. Drier years such as 2022 saw far less incidence of disease.

“Growers should scout regularly, especially as we approach tasseling,” Chilvers says. “The disease develops quickly and can be somewhat challenging to scout for because the disease can go through multiple disease cycles in a season, building with each cycle. Be sure to confirm that it is tar spot. We’ve already seen confusion with bug poop this season. Use some water or spit to see if the lesion will dissolve. Tar spot lesions will also penetrate through both sides of the leaf.”

If growers are planning to make a single fungicide application, university data has demonstrated, in most years, a well-timed fungicide application between VT/R1 and R3 provides the best return on investment when tar spot is present. Early vegetative fungicide applications do little to slow the development of tar spot, Chilvers says.

Apps such as Tarspotter can be used to help gauge the risk of disease to time fungicide applications. Tarspotter, maintained by the University of Wisconsin, functions by using data related to temperature and moisture conditions that favor the disease to predict when it should appear.

A second app, Field Prophet, also predicts when to expect tar spot. This app is useful for predicting white mold in soybeans and turf diseases, as well.

The Crop Protection Network publishes a Corn Fungicide Efficacy Guide, which is updated annually and includes efficacy information on tar spot.

Select good hybrids

The best preventive treatment is to select hybrids with some resistance to the disease, Chilvers advises. No hybrids are immune, and there is a range of susceptibility.

With corn prices where they are, Chilvers says growers need to be mindful of the cost of fungicide applications. “The best ROI from a fungicide comes when we are treating to manage a disease,” he says. “In the absence of disease, the ROI value of fungicides is greatly diminished.”

What’s the threat in Michigan?

“My crystal ball doesn’t work that well,” Chilvers says. “However, if moisture events continue through the season, it could develop into a severe tar spot year.”

Concerning a cutoff date for treatment, Chilvers says it’s often hard to justify a fungicide application beyond the R3 growth stage, especially if the disease has taken hold. “A fungicide on a heavily infected crop will do little to protect yield,” he says.

If a fungicide is applied, leave a check strip to gauge return on the fungicide investment. “Without the check strip, you will have no idea how things would have been without it,” he says.


Read more about:

Tar Spot

About the Author(s)

Jennifer Kiel

Jennifer Kiel

Editor, Michigan Farmer and Ohio Farmer

Jennifer was hired as editor of Michigan Farmer in 2003, and in 2015, she began serving a dual role as editor of Michigan Farmer and Ohio Farmer. Both those publications are now online only, while the print version is American Agriculturist, which covers Michigan, Ohio, the Northeast and the mid-Atlantic. She is the co-editor with Chris Torres.

Prior to joining Farm Progress, she served three years as the manager of communications and development for the American Farmland Trust Central Great Lakes Regional Office in Michigan, and as director of communications with the Michigan Agri-Business Association. Previously, she was the communications manager at Michigan Farm Bureau's state headquarters. She also lists 10 years of experience at six different daily and weekly Michigan newspapers on her resume.

She has been a member of American Agricultural Editors’ Association (now Agricultural Communicators Network) since 2003. She has won numerous writing and photography awards through that organization, which named her a Master Writer in 2006 and Writer of Merit in 2017.

She is a board member for the Michigan 4-H Foundation, Clinton County Conservation District and Barn Believers.

Jennifer and her husband, Chris, live in St. Johns, Mich., and collectively have five grown children and four grandchildren.

See more from Jennifer Kiel
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

66°F

Overcast
weather-icon

Day 67º

Night 0º

17.93 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, July 1, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, July 1, 2024Farm Progress America, July 1, 2024
Jul 1, 2024
Farm Progress America, June 28, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, June 28, 2024Farm Progress America, June 28, 2024
Jun 28, 2024
Farm Progress America, June 27, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, June 27, 2024Farm Progress America, June 27, 2024
Jun 27, 2024
Recent Headlines
Aug 27 - Aug 29, 2024
The nation’s largest outdoor farm event that annually hosts over 600 exhibitors from around the world.
LEARN MORE