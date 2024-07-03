Look for these corn diseases following flooding

July 3, 2024
CRAZY TOP: The most characteristic symptoms of crazy top are distorted tassels with prolific leaf-like growths, or stunted plants with numerous tillers. Crazy top is caused by a soilborne oomycete that produces swimming spores (zoospores) in flooded conditions. The zoospores infect the growing points of young plants.
PHYSODERMA BROWN SPOT: This disease is most common when heavy rains occur when the corn is at growth stage V5 to V9. This article describes the characteristic symptoms of the two phases of the disease. The one pictured is Physoderma brown spot. Note that hybrids that are susceptible to Physoderma node rot rarely have Physoderma brown spot symptoms on the leaves.
PHYSODERMA NODE ROT: Meanwhile, hybrids that get Physoderma brown spot rarely have the Physoderma node rot that is pictured.
GOSS’S WILT: It’s been a few years since Goss’s wilt was prevalent in Iowa. However, I still hear reports of it each year. While most hybrids have good resistance to the bacterium, there are some hybrids that are susceptible.
TRANSLUCENT FRECKLES: Remember to look for dark “freckles” in the Goss’s wilt lesions, which become translucent when they are backlit.
BACTERIAL STALK ROT: We rarely see bacterial stalk rot in Iowa, but it’s possible to find this disease in areas where water sat, and where plants may have been wounded. This stalk rot often occurs midseason. Infected plants may be scattered across the field and die prematurely. The stalk is soft, slimy and brown; and perhaps the most characteristic symptom — infected plants stink.
by Alison Robertson
The torrential rainfall northern Iowa experienced in late June may favor several diseases of corn. These include:
crazy top
Physoderma brown spot and node rot
Goss’s wilt
bacterial stalk rot
While there are no in-season management practices such as fungicides for these diseases, correct diagnosis can help with disease management options in future years, including choosing hybrids with resistance.
Robertson is an Iowa State University Extension plant pathologist.
