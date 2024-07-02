Tap into cover crop potential in fruit systems

by Cheyenne Sloan

In recent years, the use of cover crops in agriculture has gained significant attention because of their countless environmental and economic benefits. While cover cropping is commonly associated with row crops such as corn and soybeans, its potential in perennial fruit systems has remained relatively untapped.

Cover crops are noncommercial plants grown alongside cash crops to improve soil health, manage pests, reduce erosion and enhance the overall resiliency of the fruit system. Cover crops can be used in fruit systems both in row middles and in between replanting a field.

Soil health and nutrient management

One of the primary advantages of cover crops is their ability to improve soil health and fertility. In fruit systems, cover crops can help prevent erosion, enhance water infiltration, increase water-holding capacity in soil and promote organic matter accumulation.

Leguminous cover crops, such as clovers or vetch, are particularly beneficial as they fix atmospheric nitrogen, reducing the need for synthetic fertilizers. By planting cover crops in row middles or before replanting, fruit producers can mitigate soil compaction, improve nutrient cycling and enhance soil structure, leading to healthier and more productive fruit systems.

Weed suppression and pest management

Weeds pose a significant challenge in fruit systems, competing with crops for resources, and they could serve as a potential host for diseases or pests of concern. Integrating cover crops can serve as a natural weed management tool by providing effective weed suppression.

Dense cover crop canopies outcompete weeds for light, nutrients and water, reducing the need for herbicides and manual weed control. Additionally, certain cover crops attract beneficial insects that feed on pests, acting as natural pest control agents, and reducing the reliance on chemical interventions.

Biodiversity and habitat enhancement

Incorporating cover crops in fruit systems contributes to the diversification of plant species within those systems. A diverse agroecosystem encourages a broader range of beneficial insects, birds and soil microorganisms. These organisms support pollination, enhance nutrient cycling and improve overall ecosystem resilience.

By providing additional floral resources and habitat, cover crops create a more balanced and sustainable environment, reducing the need for external inputs and promoting natural ecosystem services.

Climate resilience and water management

Climate change poses challenges to fruit production, including extreme weather events and water scarcity. Cover crops can help mitigate these challenges by improving the fruit system's resilience. During heavy rainfall, cover crops reduce runoff and soil erosion, preventing nutrient loss and maintaining soil moisture.

Conversely, in periods of drought, cover crops act as a living mulch, reducing evaporation, increasing the soil’s ability to hold water, and conserving soil moisture. By enhancing water availability and regulating microclimates, cover crops aid fruit systems in adapting to changing climate conditions.

Cover crop selection and management

Selecting the appropriate cover crop species and managing them effectively are crucial for successful integration into fruit systems. The choice of cover crop should consider the specific goals of the fruit system, such as nutrient fixation, weed suppression or attracting beneficial insects. Local climate, soil type and management practices should also be considered.

As an example, many producers are particularly interested in legumes because of their nitrogen-fixing capabilities. But legumes thrive in soils with a more basic pH, and so they might not be the best pick for a blueberry planting.

Potential drawbacks

While cover crops can offer numerous benefits to agricultural systems, there are also some potential drawbacks when it comes to using them in perennial fruit systems. One of the main concerns is competition for resources such as water, nutrients and sunlight.

Cover crops, if not properly managed, can compete with fruit for these essential elements, potentially reducing their growth and productivity. Additionally, certain cover crop species may attract pests or harbor diseases that can be detrimental to orchard health. They can serve as a refuge for pests, providing them with a habitat and making pest management more challenging.

Furthermore, the maintenance and management of cover crops require additional time, labor and resources, which can increase the overall cost of orchard operations.

Overall, while cover crops have their advantages, careful consideration must be given to their selection, management and potential trade-offs to ensure their implementation in perennial fruit systems is beneficial rather than detrimental.

The inclusion of cover crops in fruit systems presents a promising pathway toward sustainable and resilient fruit system management. By improving soil health, managing pests and weeds, enhancing biodiversity, and adapting to climate change, cover crops offer numerous benefits for fruit growers.

However, it is essential to acknowledge that integrating cover crops into fruit systems requires careful planning and management and shouldn’t take a one-size-fits-all approach.

Sloan is the blueberry and small fruit MSU Extension educator.

Source: MSU Extension