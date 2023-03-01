A look at Bayer Crop Science research in Hawaii

Whether corn or cover crops, it’s growing at Bayer’s Kunia Product Development Center on the Hawaiian Island of Oahu.

Old man winter does not slow corn hybrid progress on a tropical island. “We work on the counter season to make sure we can advance a generation,” says Atila Deak, senior agronomy lead for Bayer Crop Science. “It takes about five years to advance a product to market. If we didn’t have the ability of this location, that would take us up to 10 cycles.” But it is more than just corn hybrids at the farm.

Use of cover crops for a company farming on an island in Hawaii has the same goals as that of a farmer managing a Midwest cornfield — to improve soil structure, enhance weed management, and ultimately get off on the right foot going into the next growing season. However, finding the right cover crop mix for a tropical location comes with its own set of challenges.

