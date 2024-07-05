Level 2 Climate Smart Cotton Program enrollment opens

Level 2 Climate Smart Cotton Program enrollment is open to U.S. cotton growers. The program, led by the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, gives Level 1 growers the opportunity to receive additional financial support for implementing Climate Smart Practice Changes into their operations.

Growers can receive up to $45 per acre for three years by qualifying for the following:

Qualify for $35/acre for three years if you plant any cover crop, single or mixed species for the first time in the past three years.

Qualify for $5/acre if you begin to manage a field with no-till or strip-till farming practices for the first time.

Qualify for $5/acre if you add your nutrient management plan information in addition to implementing a new cover crop or tillage practice.

“Participating in Level 2 of the Climate Smart Cotton Program gives growers the opportunity to de-risk the implementation and adoption of Climate Smart Agriculture practices,” said Charles “Chaz” Holt, U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol Field Programs director. “Additional practice options were also added this year, increasing the number of growers eligible to participate in the level.”

To qualify for Level 2, growers must meet Level 1 requirements, adopt a new Climate Smart Agriculture practice, verify practice adoption, participate in soil health target setting, and quantify greenhouse gas emissions on all practice change acres, according to a recent release.

Grower enrollment specialists are also available to assist growers. Email [email protected] to be connected with the representative for your region. To learn more, visit https://trustuscotton.org/climate-smart-cotton-program/.