Aiming for 3.5 bales in Virginia

Virginia cotton farmers are pushing to make more than 3.5 bales per acre, which Virginia Tech Extension Cotton Specialist Hunter Frame says can be achieved if a cotton farmer is an active manager.

John Hart

February 26, 2024

Virginia Tech Extension Cotton Specialist Hunter Frame
Virginia Tech Extension Cotton Specialist Hunter Frame, left, discusses the keys to achieving 3.5 bales per acre cotton yields with Stan Winslow, president of Tidewater Agronomics in Camden, N.C. during the 2023 fall meeting of the North Carolina Agricultural Consultants Association annual convention at the Hampton Inn Crabtree in Raleigh Dec. 7. John Hart

In the past, Virginia cotton farmers were happy if they made two bales per acre on cotton. Today, if they aren’t making three bales per acre, they’re unhappy. 

Virginia cotton farmers are pushing to make more than 3.5 bales per acre, which Virginia Tech Extension Cotton Specialist Hunter Frame says can be achieved if a cotton farmer is an active manager. 

In a presentation to the North Carolina Agricultural Consultants Association 2023 fall conference at the Hampton Inn Crabtree in Raleigh Dec. 7, Frame highlighted what it takes to achieve 3.5 bales per acre cotton yields: 

  • Genetics are critical. You need to choose the right cotton variety for your farm. Selecting the right cotton variety is the number one decision a farmer makes. Frame likes to see at least five varieties planted across an operation. 

  • Nutrient management is critical. In order to make higher yields, you have to feed the plant. Research in Virgina shows that a total of 120 pounds of nitrogen per acre is optimal with evidence pointing to 130 to 150 pounds of nitrogen per acre for four-bale per acre cotton. 

  • Scouting for insects is critical. Spraying an insecticide is not going to increase the number of fruiting positions on the plant because that is set by genetics but spraying an insecticide can potentially increase the fruit retention of that plant. 

  • Weed management is critical. Use a solid burndown followed by PRE then post application of herbicides for residual control.  

In short, Frame says the goal is to increase the numbers of bolls you are making per acre which requires a healthy, robust cotton plant. You need to look for weight per boll which will change depending on where the boll is on that cotton plant. The next yield component is bolls per plant while the third yield component is plants per acre. 

“Most of our Virgina guys are planting around three seeds per row foot and shooting for a final plant population of a little over two seeds per row foot because they know some of the seeds won’t make it,” Frame said.  

Frame emphasized that soils are not created equal. There are soils where four bales per acre is not realistic. Soil pH needs to be between 6.0 to 6.5. Any soil pH below 5.8 could affect nutrient availability and limit yields.  

“Nitrogen is most critical. A split application will be needed. Twenty to 40 pounds applied at planting followed by 80 to 100 pounds at side dress. A total of 120 pounds of nitrogen per acre has found to be optimal,” he said. 

Following nitrogen, Frame said potassium and sulfur are the most important macronutrients while boron is the most limiting micronutrient. As you increase your yields to 3.5 bales or four bales per acre or more, the cotton plant will be taking up more nutrients. 

“When we make high yields, you look at the nutrient uptake. In order to make more yield, you have to feed the plant. Use nitrogen more efficiently. You’re not necessarily applying more nitrogen, you’re ensuring the plant takes up more nitrogen. The cotton plant needs to be more efficient in nitrogen uptake,” Frame said. 

John Hart

John Hart

Associate Editor, Southeast Farm Press

John Hart is associate editor of Southeast Farm Press, responsible for coverage in the Carolinas and Virginia. He is based in Raleigh, N.C.

Prior to joining Southeast Farm Press, John was director of news services for the American Farm Bureau Federation in Washington, D.C. He also has experience as an energy journalist. For nine years, John was the owner, editor and publisher of The Rice World, a monthly publication serving the U.S. rice industry.  John also worked in public relations for the USA Rice Council in Houston, Texas and the Cotton Board in Memphis, Tenn. He also has experience as a farm and general assignments reporter for the Monroe, La. News-Star.

John is a native of Lake Charles, La. and is a  graduate of the LSU School of Journalism in Baton Rouge.  At LSU, he served on the staff of The Daily Reveille.

