Why isn’t my corn green?

The variety of colors that can appear in early-season corn may come as a shock, but they can clue you in on what is happening behind the scenes. Follow this guide for some background on what your corn plants might be experiencing.

Yellow-green. Cool temperatures and/or poor root or stand establishment can cause corn to appear an ugly yellow-green instead of that beautiful dark green that is desired. Up until corn reaches the V3 growth stage, the energy and nutrition for seedlings are dependent on kernel reserves. Once corn gets beyond V3, seedlings begin to depend on the nodal root system.

During this transition, when poor growing conditions occur, this causes insufficient photosynthesis, slowed nodal root development and poor plant nutrient uptake. Therefore, corn plants appear yellow-green. However, with more sunshine and higher temperatures, these symptoms are often resolved.

Bright yellow. Rapid growth syndrome often occurs when corn enters the V5 to V6 growth stage and is caused when the corn leaves fail to unfurl properly from the whorl. This often happens after drastic temperature changes, needed rainfall, root establishment and an acceleration in plant growth. A common symptom is the whorl becomes tightly wrapped and twisted on the plants. Additionally, leaves that were trapped in the whorl will often emerge with a very noticeable bright yellow color.

Striped. The presence of yellow and striped corn, specifically on the upper leaves of the plant, has been observed in multiple areas across Indiana in 2024. This symptom is largely caused by nutrient deficiencies, with the most common deficiency being sulfur.

Silver. Corn that has experienced cool, calm and clear nights can undergo radiational heat loss from its leaves, thus causing leaf surface damage. This minor chilling injury can result in a silver or gray leaf surface often known as silver leaf syndrome.

White. White or bleached corn leaves are often blamed on herbicide damage, specifically the pigment inhibitor herbicides. However, young corn that has been under environmental stress such as cool and cloudy weather, which can cause poor root development, can have a white appearance.

These symptoms have been observed on corn that had significant root burn caused by a spring anhydrous application. Frost damage can also cause the bleaching of corn leaves. Furthermore, single white corn plants within a field can be genetic mutants, although this is a rare occurrence.

Quinn is the Purdue Extension corn specialist.