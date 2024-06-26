Studying tar spot just got easier

Dean Malvick spends hours advising farmers on how to manage crop diseases. Lately, that includes tar spot in corn, confirmed in the past four years in 36 counties in southern and central Minnesota. Malvick, Extension plant pathologist at the University of Minnesota, also works with José E. Solórzano, a graduate student who discovered how to grow tar spot in the greenhouse and then in the field.

Grow tar spot? “As it turns out, it is a very hard organism to grow artificially,” Malvick explains. “We wanted to learn how to inoculate it in the greenhouse and field so we and others could study and manage it more efficiently.

“In places like Wisconsin and Indiana where natural infections occurred for more years, they conduct trials and study it in its natural habitat in most years. But here, we see infections in the field in some years, but not in other years. We need a reliable source of inoculum so we can do research consistently, year in and year out. Seed and chemical companies have faced similar challenges in getting tar spot consistently in field trials to test hybrid resistance and fungicide efficacy.”

In Indiana, Darcy Telenko, Purdue Extension plant pathologist, says she hasn’t worried about inoculating the disease in the field. “We often find ourselves scrambling to keep track of natural infections,” she notes. “But for researchers who don’t have a ready-available source, it is important.”

Related:Scouting for tar spot — get ready

Bayer researchers also discovered how to inoculate tar spot in the field recently. This is important for Bayer so plant breeders can see how new germplasm under development reacts to tar spot in the field. The Bayer group and Malvick and Solórzano all successfully inoculated plants with tar spot in the field, working independently and developing their own methods. Solórzano announced his published discoveries at public meetings in August and December.

Inoculating tar spot

“It has been a long journey to get to this point,” says Solórzano, who has worked toward this goal for the past three years.

“We figured out how to inoculate the fungus causing tar spot in the greenhouse in 2022 and attempted to inoculate it in the field that summer,” he recalls. “But we weren’t successful. We tweaked it, and last summer, in 2023, we were able to inoculate tar spot successfully in the field.”

Solórzano now uses his methods to study tar spot in the field. “The time from inoculation to first black specks of tar spot on leaves is shorter in the greenhouse,” he says. “For the first time in the field, it was about 19 days before we saw visual symptoms. It won’t always be that long because it depends upon environmental conditions and plant growth stage. However, with tar spot, there will always be a delay between inoculation and first visual symptoms.”

Malvick explains that being able to inoculate tar spot opens more doors to learning about it. “Plant breeders and those interested in genetics know they can expose germplasm to the disease,” he says. “Plus, there is still a lot we don’t know about this disease. Being able to inoculate it means more people can study it and add to the knowledge base about the disease and conditions favoring its development.”