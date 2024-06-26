The Farmer Logo

Studying tar spot just got easier

Minnesota ag researchers explain why successfully inoculating tar spot in the field is an important advancement.

Tom J. Bechman, Midwest Crops Editor

June 26, 2024

3 Min Read
A close-up of a corn leaf with black spots and discoloration indicating tar spot
DISEASE PROGRESSION: Minnesota ag researchers can now inoculate tar spot in the field. This is how the disease appears on a corn leaf in later stages of development. Tom J. Bechman

Dean Malvick spends hours advising farmers on how to manage crop diseases. Lately, that includes tar spot in corn, confirmed in the past four years in 36 counties in southern and central Minnesota. Malvick, Extension plant pathologist at the University of Minnesota, also works with José E. Solórzano, a graduate student who discovered how to grow tar spot in the greenhouse and then in the field.

Grow tar spot? “As it turns out, it is a very hard organism to grow artificially,” Malvick explains. “We wanted to learn how to inoculate it in the greenhouse and field so we and others could study and manage it more efficiently.

“In places like Wisconsin and Indiana where natural infections occurred for more years, they conduct trials and study it in its natural habitat in most years. But here, we see infections in the field in some years, but not in other years. We need a reliable source of inoculum so we can do research consistently, year in and year out. Seed and chemical companies have faced similar challenges in getting tar spot consistently in field trials to test hybrid resistance and fungicide efficacy.”

In Indiana, Darcy Telenko, Purdue Extension plant pathologist, says she hasn’t worried about inoculating the disease in the field. “We often find ourselves scrambling to keep track of natural infections,” she notes. “But for researchers who don’t have a ready-available source, it is important.”

Related:Scouting for tar spot — get ready

Bayer researchers also discovered how to inoculate tar spot in the field recently. This is important for Bayer so plant breeders can see how new germplasm under development reacts to tar spot in the field. The Bayer group and Malvick and Solórzano all successfully inoculated plants with tar spot in the field, working independently and developing their own methods. Solórzano announced his published discoveries at public meetings in August and December.

Inoculating tar spot

“It has been a long journey to get to this point,” says Solórzano, who has worked toward this goal for the past three years.

“We figured out how to inoculate the fungus causing tar spot in the greenhouse in 2022 and attempted to inoculate it in the field that summer,” he recalls. “But we weren’t successful. We tweaked it, and last summer, in 2023, we were able to inoculate tar spot successfully in the field.”

Solórzano now uses his methods to study tar spot in the field. “The time from inoculation to first black specks of tar spot on leaves is shorter in the greenhouse,” he says. “For the first time in the field, it was about 19 days before we saw visual symptoms. It won’t always be that long because it depends upon environmental conditions and plant growth stage. However, with tar spot, there will always be a delay between inoculation and first visual symptoms.”

Malvick explains that being able to inoculate tar spot opens more doors to learning about it. “Plant breeders and those interested in genetics know they can expose germplasm to the disease,” he says. “Plus, there is still a lot we don’t know about this disease. Being able to inoculate it means more people can study it and add to the knowledge base about the disease and conditions favoring its development.”

Read more about:

Tar Spot

About the Author(s)

Tom J. Bechman

Tom J. Bechman

Midwest Crops Editor, Farm Progress

Tom J. Bechman became the Midwest Crops editor at Farm Progress in 2024 after serving as editor of Indiana Prairie Farmer for 23 years. He joined Farm Progress in 1981 as a field editor, first writing stories to help farmers adjust to a difficult harvest after a tough weather year. His goal today is the same — writing stories that help farmers adjust to a changing environment in a profitable manner.

Bechman knows about Indiana agriculture because he grew up on a small dairy farm and worked with young farmers as a vocational agriculture teacher and FFA advisor before joining Farm Progress. He works closely with Purdue University specialists, Indiana Farm Bureau and commodity groups to cover cutting-edge issues affecting farmers. He specializes in writing crop stories with a focus on obtaining the highest and most economical yields possible.

Tom and his wife, Carla, have four children: Allison, Ashley, Daniel and Kayla, plus eight grandchildren. They raise produce for the food pantry and house 4-H animals for the grandkids on their small acreage near Franklin, Ind.

See more from Tom J. Bechman
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

67°F

Overcast
weather-icon

Day 84º

Night 0º

3.25 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, June 26, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, June 26, 2024Farm Progress America, June 26, 2024
Jun 26, 2024
Farm Progress America, June 25, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, June 25, 2024Farm Progress America, June 25, 2024
Jun 25, 2024
FP Next podcast
Conservation & Sustainability
FP Next: What you need to know about carbon programsFP Next: What you need to know about carbon programs
bySarah McNaughton, Curt Arens
Jun 25, 2024
18 Min Listen
Recent Headlines
Aug 27 - Aug 29, 2024
The nation’s largest outdoor farm event that annually hosts over 600 exhibitors from around the world.
LEARN MORE