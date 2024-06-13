RFPA volunteers are making a difference

Volunteer fire departments are crucial in rural communities. With increasing wildfires, ranchers have banded together to provide similar first response groups in areas of eastern Oregon and southern Idaho. Members of these Rangeland Fire Protection Associations (RFPAs) are trained and authorized to respond to fires in their regions.

Cassie Adamson, Rangeland Administrative Specialist, Oregon Department of Forestry and Allison Rayburn (Rangeland Fire Program Coordinator, Oregon Department of Forestry-Eastern Oregon Area) are the liaison between the state and RFPAs in their area. Adamson says the concept of RFPAs started with formation of the Ironside RFPA in southern Baker and northern Malheur counties in 1964.

“Landowners requested a way to organize and protect their rangelands. A public law supporting this concept and support the landowners was passed by the Oregon legislature in 1963,” she says.

For many years the Ironside RFPA was the only one in the state. By 1998 there was more interest--due to more and bigger fires, and frustrations with BLM’s handling of fires. More RFPAs were quickly formed.

“Since 1998, 28 areas in Eastern Oregon have formed RFPAs. This is a voluntary program; local landowners can decide to participate. These 28 Associations protect more than 17,548,000 acres across 13 counties in eastern Oregon,” says Adamson.

John O’Keeffe, a rancher in Lake County (south-central Oregon), is president of the Warner Valley RFPA.

“We considered having a volunteer fire department but that wasn’t the right model for us,” he says. “Everyone works 7 days a week in agriculture, often 14 hours a day. Training required for the fire department wouldn’t fit. Then we learned about the RFPAs and in 2011 started our Association.”

This valley has a lot of area between its two small communities—Adel in the south, and Plush in the north. Their RFPA started with retired agency equipment. “It served us well, but after about 10 years the maintenance became more challenging. We were able to get a grant and upgrade to newer equipment that’s more reliable.”

This RFPAs has two roles. “We augment the federal agencies’ response because we are right there; the agency people are an hour or more away in larger communities. Our small communities are nestled into the rangeland. If there’s a lightning strike we can be there and have the fire out before agency people can get there, and sometimes that’s the difference between it being a small incident or becoming a large fire,” he says.

Protecting private property

“We support the agencies in their efforts, and our other role is private property protection,” O’Keefe says. “When I was growing up, all we had in these communities was a few shovels and a wet gunny sack to fight fire. Now we have good equipment, which allows us to do a lot more. For instance, there was a hayfield fire in the middle of the night last year. It was a windy night, and in the old days, that fire would have expanded to 500 acres.

“The agencies might have showed up eventually, just to keep it from getting onto the BLM. But with our current equipment and abilities, we kept it to a quarter-acre; everyone knew what to do and we had the proper equipment and it was ready to go.” In earlier days it would have become a big fire. Instead, it was almost a non-event,” he says.

The RFPAs fill a big gap in protecting rangelands as well as private property. In peak fire season, sometimes all the agency firefighters are occupied--and the RFPAs can respond, with better resources.

Communication, relationships and coordination are vital to success. “We all have radios and if anybody sees smoke that no one else sees, they can radio someone else to tell them about it or say we need water here or certain equipment,” he says.

In a crisis, everyone shows up to help—that’s what ranchers do—with neighbors helping neighbors. “The training is easy to do,” he says. “Ranchers may need to learn more about radios and extreme fire behavior to watch for, but you don’t need to teach them to take care of themselves. They got that from their dad when they were in 7th grade and their own experiences out doing their work in different situations.”

The RFPAs get together every spring for refresher training and share ideas. The Oregon Department of Forestry in April hosted the 2024 Rangeland Fire Protection Association Summit in Burns. The annual gathering provides a forum for the 28 RFPAs to meet with each other and their agency partners, to be better able to help each other be more effective at fighting wildfire.

Ranchers step up

This kind of cooperation took a while to accomplish, and a lot of effort on the part of the ranchers. Mike Fox, secretary of the Frenchglen RFPA in southern Oregon, is a retired lawyer.

“My wife and I bought an old house in Frenchglen and had it renovated in 2012,” he says. “That summer, the Miller Homestead Fire was started by lightning on Gary Miller’s ranch. In Gary’s view the fire could have been contained at about 5000 acres, but for reasons unexplained, a larger fire perimeter was set.

“The wind came up and the fire grew to about 160,000 acres,” says Fox. BLM firefighters finally got it under control.

Apparently this was happening all too often. “The BLM and federal firefighters were not listening to the ranchers. The way this fire was mismanaged caused Gary to realize there might be value in creating an RFPA.”

Miller contacted Gordon Foster, the RFPA coordinator with Oregon Department of Forestry. “Gordon came to Frenchglen for a community meeting to tell us what an RFPA was. I had barely moved into the house we renovated, but as a newbie I was invited to this meeting, which was mainly ranchers,” says Fox.

“They asked me to be on the board, which I considered an honor. I took over as secretary shortly after the articles of incorporation were filed, to help them get the 501 C3 status established and bylaws,” he says.

“One of the reasons Gary got wound up enough to form the RFPA was because the community felt the federal firefighters were not paying attention to the ranchers in fighting fires. Movement of cattle, nature of the landscape, how the wind blows, all play into a fire. The firefighters essentially said the ranchers didn’t know what they were doing and wanted them to stay out of their way.”

That fire got so large they brought in a national incident team that didn’t know the terrain. “They might be good firefighters on a forest somewhere else, but they don’t know enough about the country here. The reason we formed our RFPA was because Gordon told us the agencies can get away with not paying attention to you when you are just a rancher, but they have to pay attention if you are a firefighting entity,” says Fox.

Gradually spreading

The RFPA model is gradually spreading to more states, including Idaho and Nevada. Idaho started their first one in 2012 and now has 10 RFPAs. Nevada more recently started some.

“The Oregon Blue Mountain RFPA and Jordan Valley RFPA have extended their boundaries into Nevada—in cooperation with the Winnemucca district,” says Fox.

“At one point there was considerable resistance to the idea from the Winnemucca BLM district but I think the Nevada legislature has opened the way for some RFPAs,” he says. It may take time, just like it did in Oregon, for the idea to catch on and to gain cooperation between the agencies and the ranchers.