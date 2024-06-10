PG&E funds wildfire safety preparedness grants

California’s largest utility company is partnering with a non-profit fire foundation to fund wildfire safety in the state.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will provide over $1 million to the California Fire Foundation (CFF) to fund wildfire safety and preparedness.

The PG&E Foundation is providing $1.4 million to CFF’s Wildfire Safety and Preparedness program to raise public awareness about wildfire safety and assist underserved communities in high fire-risk areas, according to a statement by PG&E. Last year’s competitive grant program awarded 48 local fire departments and community groups $730,000 in funding to, among other things, purchase personal protection equipment for firefighters, help remove hazardous trees and brush, and fund prescribed fires to further reduce hazardous fuel loads.

Since 2018 PG&E has provided almost $9 million in support for fire safety awareness through CFF. The charitable contribution is share-holder funded, and not paid for by PG&E customers.

CFF is a nonprofit organization that aids firefighters, their families, and the communities they serve. The organization has a program called Firefighters On Your Side, also supported by PG&E, which provides multi-lingual, culturally relevant fire safety messages in digital and print forms.

Grant applications are due June 30. Those interested in applying for up to $25,000 in grant funding can apply online at the California Fire Foundation website. Grant award notifications will begin July 31.