Kansas water priority meetings request public input

June 17, 2024
Kansas agencies tasked with implementing the 2022 Kansas Water Plan are holding a series of public meetings across the state starting June 17.
These regional conversations will gather public input on Kansas water priorities and investments as the Water Plan is implemented.
The Kansas Water Office, Kansas Department of Agriculture and Kansas Department of Health and Human Environment, are hosting these workshops to gather input on regional water needs, priorities and recommendations for funding, policy changes, ways to improve state capacity and water management, effectiveness of programs and measurable goals and timelines.
The schedule includes:
June 17, 5-8 p.m., Colby Event Center, Colby
June 18, 9 a.m. to noon, Boot Hill Conference Center, Dodge City
June 20, 2-5 p.m., SEK Impact Conference Center, Chanute
June 25, 9 a.m. to noon, WSU Hughes Metropolitan Complex, Wichita
June 26, 9 a.m. to noon, Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy, Salina
June 27, 9 a.m. to noon, Burge Union, Lawrence
Organizers ask for RSVPs to the events at Water Local Consult Workshop Registration Survey (surveymonkey.com). For more information, email [email protected].
