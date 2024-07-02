The Farmer Logo

Farmers encouraged to report flood damage

Two tracks of disaster declaration are being sought.

Kevin Schulz, Editor

July 2, 2024

5 Min Read
aerial photo of flooding in Heron Lake area
HIGH WATER: Jason Diemer provides this aerial picture of the flooding in the Heron Lake area. Diemer’s family farms the land in the foreground of the photo. Jason DIemer

Heavy June rains flooded Minnesota lakes, rivers and streams, causing them to spill over into communities and farm fields, adding to an already stressful 2024 growing season.

“South of the Twin Cities, there are areas getting anywhere from 6 to 15 inches of rain in a short amount of time last week [June 16-22], and that really impacted [the land] because the soils were already saturated before these rains,” says Thom Petersen, Minnesota Department of Agriculture commissioner.

Petersen toured south-central Minnesota on June 25 with Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and southwest Minnesota on June 26 to get a better assessment of the situation from the skies and on the ground.

When meeting with farmers whose fields are flooded or flooding, Petersen reminds them to assess damages incurred and head to the county Farm Service Agency office. “You’ll want to report damage,” he says, “whether that’s lost cattle, whether that’s drowned-out acreages. You want to be working with your crop insurance adjuster right away just to get it on the books.”

The threshold to unlock a USDA secretarial disaster declaration is a 30% crop loss in a county, and he says that may not be possible in some counties. While some farmers may be impacted by river and lake overflow, producers in another part of a particular county may not be impacted as heavily — if at all.

With that in mind, a second track is to unlock a presidential disaster declaration to provide emergency loans, both at the federal and state levels. “Not that farmers need another loan, but the interest rates are good, and it does help with cash flow and repayments are favorable to farmers,” Petersen says, adding that this would also makes farmers eligible for future ad hoc disaster programs that Congress may pass.

Petersen reminds those affected that all losses from recent events should be reported to the FSA office, whether it’s crop, livestock or a farm’s infrastructure.

The MDA has a growing list of flood resources on its website for farmers and agribusinesses to refer to work through this situation.

What to do?

After farmers report their damage losses to their county FSA office, they also face decisions on what to do about the crop-loss acres.

Liz Stahl, University of Minnesota Extension crops educator based in the Worthington Regional Extension Office, says there are fields “here and there that were not able to be planted in the first place, so now we have prevent-plant. We also have fields that were planted and now are either partly or completely underwater.”

Looking at the calendar and the reality of when fields might dry out, putting in soybeans may not be an option. “Then there’s the option of looking at cover crops,” she says, “which can help suppress weed populations and provide ground cover to prevent erosion.”

Another option is to do nothing, but then “weed control is an issue,” Stahl says. “That’s just a great spot for waterhemp, for example, and other late-emerging weeds. If you’re not controlling the weeds, you’re going to build up a tremendous resupply to the weed seed bank, and you’ll deal with those issues for years to come.”

Repeated tillage may be an option for weed control, if there is access to the drowned-out spots. “Hopefully you do have crop around these spots,” she says, “so you have to be thinking ‘Can I get to this area without driving over standing crop?’” This option does not help soil health either.

Getting back to the option of planting cover crops once an area dries out, Stahl says that may benefit livestock producers seeking additional forage. “That’s one thing that has changed since the last time we dealt with prevent-plant. Now if you plant a cover crop, you can harvest it for forage.” She advises checking with your crop insurance agent to verify the details.

Cover crop option trials have been conducted at the Southwest Research and Outreach Center at Lamberton, Minn., and Stahl says sorghum sudangrass shows the most promise in producing a large amount of biomass: “If you’re planting in the middle of July and you’re looking for a forage, that has just knocked it out of the park.” Millets, like Japanese millet and pearl millet, also produced substantial biomass.

At this stage she suggests not getting too carried away with a cover crop mix, suggesting cereal rye, oats and tillage radish as economical options if you don’t need to forage.

Seed choice may depend on availability and cost, and Stahl strongly recommends sticking with reputable seed retailers. For instance, Palmer amaranth is a prohibited-eradicate noxious weed in Minnesota. Seed from states where Palmer is prevalent risks being contaminated with this noxious weed.

She also urges caution to know the herbicide history of the crop ground in question. Previously applied herbicides may affect cover crop establishment, and rotational restrictions must be followed if the cover crop will be used for forage.

“If you weren’t able to put down a residual herbicide, most cover crops should establish,” Stahl says. “You just need to be aware of what you are working with.”

More help

Stahl refers to a resource from the University of Wisconsin-Madison for producers, Herbicide Rotational Restrictions for Cover and Forage Cropping Systems, adding to check herbicide labels for any updates.

University of Minnesota Extension hosts weekly Strategic Farming webinars, and the June 26 version focuses on crop management considerations for soggy fields. In addition to this link landing on the webinar webpage, readers will also find links for resources and other information.

About the Author(s)

Kevin Schulz

Kevin Schulz

Editor, The Farmer

Kevin Schulz joined The Farmer as editor in January of 2023, after spending two years as senior staff writer for Dakota Farmer and Nebraska Farmer magazines. Prior to joining these two magazines, he spent six years in a similar capacity with National Hog Farmer. Prior to joining National Hog Farmer, Schulz spent a long career as the editor of The Land magazine, an agricultural-rural life publication based in Mankato, Minn.

During his tenure at The Land, the publication grew from covering 55 Minnesota counties to encompassing the entire state, as well as 30 counties in northern Iowa. Covering all facets of Minnesota and Iowa agriculture, Schulz was able to stay close to his roots as a southern Minnesota farm boy raised on a corn, soybean and hog finishing farm.

One particular area where he stayed close to his roots is working with the FFA organization.

Covering the FFA programs stayed near and dear to his heart, and he has been recognized for such coverage over the years. He has received the Minnesota FFA Communicator of the Year award, was honored with the Minnesota Honorary FFA Degree in 2014 and inducted into the Minnesota FFA Hall of Fame in 2018.

Schulz attended South Dakota State University, majoring in agricultural journalism. He was also a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity and now belongs to its alumni organization.

His family continues to live on a southern Minnesota farm near where he grew up. He and his wife, Carol, have raised two daughters: Kristi, a 2014 University of Minnesota graduate who is married to Eric Van Otterloo and teaches at Mankato (Minn.) East High School, and Haley, a 2018 graduate of University of Wisconsin-River Falls. She is married to John Peake and teaches in Hayward, Wis. 

When not covering the agriculture industry on behalf of The Farmer's readers, Schulz enjoys spending time traveling with family, making it a quest to reach all 50 states — 47 so far — and three countries. He also enjoys reading, music, photography, playing basketball, and enjoying nature and campfires with friends and family.

[email protected]

See more from Kevin Schulz
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

61°F

Overcast
weather-icon

Day 63º

Night 0º

17.26 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, July 1, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, July 1, 2024Farm Progress America, July 1, 2024
Jul 1, 2024
Farm Progress America, June 28, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, June 28, 2024Farm Progress America, June 28, 2024
Jun 28, 2024
Farm Progress America, June 27, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, June 27, 2024Farm Progress America, June 27, 2024
Jun 27, 2024
Recent Headlines
Aug 27 - Aug 29, 2024
The nation’s largest outdoor farm event that annually hosts over 600 exhibitors from around the world.
LEARN MORE