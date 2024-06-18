Kansas Farmer Logo

Don’t get burned by the heat this summer

This harvest season, watch for signs of heat stress and be prepared to respond.

Jennifer M. Latzke, Editor

June 18, 2024

2 Min Read
combine in wheat field
HEAPS OF HEAT: Even if you’re in an air-conditioned combine cab, it’s good to pay attention to signs of heat stress this summer, experts say.Jennifer M. Latzke

Wheat harvest waits for no one, but don’t let the hustle of getting the crop in the bin put you in the hospital with heat stress.

Tawnie Larson, project consultant for Kansas State University’s Carl and Melinda Helwig Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering, says summer’s hottest days are still ahead in Kansas, and farmers and ranchers should take precautions to stay cool.

Her first bit of advice: Dress for the heat.

“Wear lightweight, long-sleeved, light-colored clothing, or a cooling vest, and take short, frequent breaks in a shaded or cool area to stay cool while working outdoors,” Larson says in a KSURE News Service release. She says that technical cooling vests “are essentially like wearing air conditioning.”

“The vests use specialized fabric and fibers to circulate cooling products to keep body temperatures low during hot days,” she says.

Most equipment these days offers enclosed cabs with air conditioning, which helps operators stay cool. But if you are planning activities that don’t involve an air-conditioned cab, plan for shade over your work area. And, consider planning those activities for either earlier in the morning or later in the afternoon or evening. The Kansas Mesonet reports the hottest part of the day in the state is the hours from 3 to 6 p.m.

Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke: Know the difference

Watch for signs of heat stroke or heat exhaustion and know the difference. Larson says heat exhaustion is usually not as serious, with symptoms that include heavy sweating; cold, pale and clammy skin; a fast, weak pulse; nausea; tiredness; headache; and even fainting.

If you suspect heat exhaustion, move the person to a cooler place, loosen their clothing, and provide a sip of cool water, she advises. But if the symptoms persist for an hour or more, seek medical attention.

Heat stroke is a much more serious matter, Larson says, and if you suspect heat stroke you should call 911 immediately.

Heat stroke symptoms include high body temperature; hot, dry, red or damp skin; fast, strong pulse; headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion; and lack of consciousness. While you wait for emergency responders, move the person to a cooler place and lower their temperature with cooler clothes, but do not give the person anything to drink.

The CDC reminds everyone that fans alone aren’t enough to combat high heat and high humidity. Pay attention to heat advisories and warnings, and check on family and friends who may not have air conditioning or who spend time alone. Remember, too, that some medications can affect how a person handles heat stress.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region 7 offers an Extreme Heat Safety Toolkit: R7 Extreme Heat Safety Toolkit (June 2024).pdf.

About the Author(s)

Jennifer M. Latzke

Jennifer M. Latzke

Editor, Kansas Farmer

Through all her travels, Jennifer M. Latzke knows that there is no place like Kansas.

Jennifer grew up on her family’s multigenerational registered Angus seedstock ranch and diversified farm just north of Woodbine, Kan., about 30 minutes south of Junction City on the edge of the Kansas Flint Hills. Rock Springs Ranch State 4-H Center was in her family’s backyard.

While at Kansas State University, Jennifer was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority and a national officer for the Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow. She graduated in May 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural communications and a minor in animal science. In August 2000 Jennifer started her 20-year agricultural writing career in Dodge City, Kan., on the far southwest corner of the state.

She’s traveled across the U.S. writing on wheat, sorghum, corn, cotton, dairy and beef stories as well as breaking news and policy at the local, state and national levels. Latzke has traveled across Mexico and South America with the U.S. Wheat Associates and toured Vietnam as a member of KARL Class X. She’s traveled to Argentina as one of 10 IFAJ-Alltech Young Leaders in Agricultural Journalism. And she was part of a delegation of AAEA: The Ag Communicators Network members invited to Cuba.

Jennifer’s an award-winning writer, columnist, and podcaster, recognized by the Kansas Professional Communicators, Kansas Press Association, the National Federation of Presswomen, Livestock Publications Council, and AAEA. In 2019, Jennifer reached the pinnacle of achievements, earning the title of “Writer of Merit” from AAEA.

Trips and accolades are lovely, but Jennifer says she is happiest on the road talking to farmers and ranchers and gathering stories and photos to share with readers.

“It’s an honor and a great responsibility to be able to tell someone’s story and bring them recognition for their work on the land,” Jennifer says. “But my role is also evolving to help our more urban neighbors understand the issues our Kansas farmers face in bringing the food and fiber to their store shelves.”

She spends her time gardening, crafting, watching K-State football, and cheering on her nephews and niece in their 4-H projects. She can be found on Twitter at @Latzke.

See more from Jennifer M. Latzke
