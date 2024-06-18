Don’t get burned by the heat this summer

Wheat harvest waits for no one, but don’t let the hustle of getting the crop in the bin put you in the hospital with heat stress.

Tawnie Larson, project consultant for Kansas State University’s Carl and Melinda Helwig Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering, says summer’s hottest days are still ahead in Kansas, and farmers and ranchers should take precautions to stay cool.

Her first bit of advice: Dress for the heat.

“Wear lightweight, long-sleeved, light-colored clothing, or a cooling vest, and take short, frequent breaks in a shaded or cool area to stay cool while working outdoors,” Larson says in a KSURE News Service release. She says that technical cooling vests “are essentially like wearing air conditioning.”

“The vests use specialized fabric and fibers to circulate cooling products to keep body temperatures low during hot days,” she says.

Most equipment these days offers enclosed cabs with air conditioning, which helps operators stay cool. But if you are planning activities that don’t involve an air-conditioned cab, plan for shade over your work area. And, consider planning those activities for either earlier in the morning or later in the afternoon or evening. The Kansas Mesonet reports the hottest part of the day in the state is the hours from 3 to 6 p.m.

Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke: Know the difference

Watch for signs of heat stroke or heat exhaustion and know the difference. Larson says heat exhaustion is usually not as serious, with symptoms that include heavy sweating; cold, pale and clammy skin; a fast, weak pulse; nausea; tiredness; headache; and even fainting.

If you suspect heat exhaustion, move the person to a cooler place, loosen their clothing, and provide a sip of cool water, she advises. But if the symptoms persist for an hour or more, seek medical attention.

Heat stroke is a much more serious matter, Larson says, and if you suspect heat stroke you should call 911 immediately.

Heat stroke symptoms include high body temperature; hot, dry, red or damp skin; fast, strong pulse; headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion; and lack of consciousness. While you wait for emergency responders, move the person to a cooler place and lower their temperature with cooler clothes, but do not give the person anything to drink.

The CDC reminds everyone that fans alone aren’t enough to combat high heat and high humidity. Pay attention to heat advisories and warnings, and check on family and friends who may not have air conditioning or who spend time alone. Remember, too, that some medications can affect how a person handles heat stress.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region 7 offers an Extreme Heat Safety Toolkit: R7 Extreme Heat Safety Toolkit (June 2024).pdf.