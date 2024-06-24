Culver’s to raise funds to benefit farmland preservation

In support of farmland preservation, eight Culver’s locations in Kent County, Mich., will host a Share Night on June 25 to raise awareness and funding for the Kent County Purchase of Development Rights Program.

At the event, which runs from 5 to 8 p.m., 10% of all sales will benefit the program. Guests can enjoy a great meal, see real farm animals at three participating locations and contribute to an important cause.

Participating Culver’s locations include:

1245 W. Main St., Lowell

500 84th St. SW, Byron Center

6300 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids-Cascade

245 54th St. SW, Wyoming

330 Wilson Ave. NW, Walker

13960 White Creek Ave. NE, Cedar Springs

4280 Alpine Ave. NW, Comstock Park

2510 E. Beltline Ave SE, Grand Rapids

Farm animal exhibits will be featured at the Lowell, Cascade and Byron Center locations, giving residents the opportunity to interact with the animals.

“When I sat across from Denny Heffron [of Heffron Farms] and really learned how development and so many other challenges are affecting our farmers, I knew other Culver’s operators would want to help,” said Steve Stephan, owner-operator of three participating Culver’s locations.

Stephan's prediction proved correct, as five more Culver’s operators joined the effort for the June 25 Share Night event.

Farmland loss is a pressing issue in Kent County. The 2022 Agricultural Census revealed that the county lost more than 13,000 acres of farmland between 2017 and 2022. This land, now lost to development, can no longer support farm families producing the beef, pork, fruit and vegetables essential to the local food system.

The Kent County Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) Program is a voluntary initiative that compensates owners of agricultural property for accepting a permanent deed restriction on their land that limits future development for non-agricultural purposes.

Landowners are compensated for the fair market value of their land, based on the difference between its open market value with no restrictions and its value as farmland. Independent, professional appraisers determine these values, and agreements are negotiated individually with each farmer. Once an easement is in place, the landowner may still sell the land as farmland. All private property rights remain intact.

Funds from the Culver’s fundraiser will be sent to the Kent County Agricultural Preservation Fund at the Grand Rapids Community Foundation, which will only be used for the direct purchase of development rights.

The Kent County PDR team will use the funds to match preservation grants from USDA and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, and to cover the closing costs for purchasing the development rights.

“Supporting our local farmers and preserving farmland is crucial for the sustainability of our community," Kent County administrator and controller Al Vanderberg says. “We urge everyone to come out, enjoy a meal at Culver’s and contribute to the success of the PDR program.”

For more information about the event or the Kent County PDR Program, visit the Kent County PDR website.

Source: Kent County PDR Program