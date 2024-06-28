The Farmer Logo

Welcome to Minnesota: Land of 10,000 leaves

Prairie Post: Though it’s now legal to grow cannabis in Minnesota, the crop is not ready to take over the state’s landscape.

Kevin Schulz, Editor

June 28, 2024

Minnesota farming emblem against a hemp plant background
MORE, LESS CHANGE: Minnesota’s legalized cannabis industry does not mean the state’s residents will live in an eternal fog, nor will they replace their corn and soybeans with this crop.PromesaArtStudio/Getty Images

Minnesota adults are now allowed to possess, use and grow cannabis.

Does this automatically turn us all into potheads? Does this mean that every farmer is going to switch from corn or soybeans or add cannabis into their crop rotation?

No and no.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, cannabis is a plant that contains more than 100 compounds, also called cannabinoids that include tetrahydrocannabinol or THC. High enough levels of THC are impairing or mind-altering.

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is another compound found in cannabis, but this does not cause a “high”; the user can still feel the effects from the gummies or oils, how.

Regardless, if you partake of products containing cannabinoids or cannabidiols, you have to practice the same responsibilities as one does when consuming alcohol. Alcohol’s history hasn’t been as smooth as a good bourbon, as the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution ratified in 1919 prohibiting the production, importation and sale of alcoholic beverages.

As we all know, alcohol once again became legal with the 1933 ratification of the 21st Amendment, repealing the 18th Amendment, putting an end to Prohibition.

Did the end of Prohibition bring with it a nation of drunkards and all-out debauchery? No. Probably more of that occurred during Prohibition, when people were forced to bootleg and skirt the side of the law.

Cannabis use is nothing new; now it is legal for adults, as long as they play by the rules. As discussions of legalizing cannabis were taking place, I questioned what this means for people who had been found guilty of cannabis violations in the past. Apparently, I wasn’t the only one thinking about this, as the legislation approving cannabis use also calls for “automatically expunging low-level cannabis convictions and for creating a Cannabis Expungement Board, which will review felonies for expungement or resentencing,” according to the Office of Cannabis Management.

Cash crop?

As of now, there is no fear that cannabis will replace a crop in Minnesota farmers’ rotations, or even be worked it into a corn-soybean rotation.

That’s not saying that you can’t start a business based on cannabis, and the OCM will release applications, issue licenses and develop regulations outlining how and when businesses can participate in this new industry for Minnesota adults. As this is such a new industry, not all the ducks are in a row and business license applications will be available once rulemaking is complete. OCM expects applications to be available early next year. Click here to find out more about starting a cannabis-based business.

As it currently stands, the supply of cannabis seed is not large enough to adequately grow this budding industry. Will it ever get to the point of seeing sections of Minnesota farmland covered with cannabis plant? I don’t think so.

Just as the temperance union and other organizations fought legalization of alcohol, there are those who oppose legalization of cannabis. But it is here.

We could see a statewide prohibition of cannabis if a movement gets rolling. But as of now, the cannabis industry is here, and it is above-board. There will be people who abuse the use and the growth of cannabis products and plants, just as we do with alcohol.

Just for the record, I do not approve of cannabis legalization. But I do like to have a cocktail from time to time. Is that any better or worse than lighting up a joint? It all depends on your background.

Comments? Send email to [email protected].

About the Author(s)

Kevin Schulz

Kevin Schulz

Editor, The Farmer

Kevin Schulz joined The Farmer as editor in January of 2023, after spending two years as senior staff writer for Dakota Farmer and Nebraska Farmer magazines. Prior to joining these two magazines, he spent six years in a similar capacity with National Hog Farmer. Prior to joining National Hog Farmer, Schulz spent a long career as the editor of The Land magazine, an agricultural-rural life publication based in Mankato, Minn.

During his tenure at The Land, the publication grew from covering 55 Minnesota counties to encompassing the entire state, as well as 30 counties in northern Iowa. Covering all facets of Minnesota and Iowa agriculture, Schulz was able to stay close to his roots as a southern Minnesota farm boy raised on a corn, soybean and hog finishing farm.

One particular area where he stayed close to his roots is working with the FFA organization.

Covering the FFA programs stayed near and dear to his heart, and he has been recognized for such coverage over the years. He has received the Minnesota FFA Communicator of the Year award, was honored with the Minnesota Honorary FFA Degree in 2014 and inducted into the Minnesota FFA Hall of Fame in 2018.

Schulz attended South Dakota State University, majoring in agricultural journalism. He was also a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity and now belongs to its alumni organization.

His family continues to live on a southern Minnesota farm near where he grew up. He and his wife, Carol, have raised two daughters: Kristi, a 2014 University of Minnesota graduate who is married to Eric Van Otterloo and teaches at Mankato (Minn.) East High School, and Haley, a 2018 graduate of University of Wisconsin-River Falls. She is married to John Peake and teaches in Hayward, Wis. 

When not covering the agriculture industry on behalf of The Farmer's readers, Schulz enjoys spending time traveling with family, making it a quest to reach all 50 states — 47 so far — and three countries. He also enjoys reading, music, photography, playing basketball, and enjoying nature and campfires with friends and family.

[email protected]

