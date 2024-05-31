There’s a custom that traces its roots back thousands of years, where beekeepers tell their hives of important events in the keeper’s household.

Whether a celebration or in times of great sorrow, beekeepers go to the hive and tell the bees. It’s said that if the bees are not told of the news of the household, they will turn sickly, and stop producing honey — or even die themselves.

In fact, it was reported after Queen Elizabeth II passed, her Royal Beekeeper knocked on each hive at Buckingham Palace and Clarence House, and said, “The Mistress is dead, but don’t you go. Your master will be a good master to you.”

I think about that custom when I’m mourning a loss, and it brings me comfort.

Isn’t it a remarkable tie between humanity and the bees? We rely upon these industrious little beings for pollinating our crops, and they produce a substance that is both delicious and nutritious. Yes, they may sting, but they do so in protection of their hive and out of duty to their queen — a worthy example of loyalty.

More recently, though, beekeeping has been explored as a tool to help those with mental health challenges. And it holds hope.

Souvenirs of service

This week I brought you a story about Valor Honey, an organization out of Manhattan, Kan., that is using bees to help veterans recover from serious mental health issues. The U.S. Census Bureau reports that there are about 18 million veterans and 2.1 million active-duty and reserve service members today.

The statistics of veterans’ mental health are heartbreaking.

Research tells us that 14% to 16% of U.S. service members who were deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq have been affected by post-traumatic stress disorder or depression. But those are the ones who reported their symptoms. The actual number is likely much higher.

We also know that our veterans suffer high rates of traumatic brain injuries, substance-use disorders, interpersonal violence and suicide. Sadly, these conditions don’t just affect the veteran or the service member. They spill over into our families and communities as well.

Maybe some of your families and your communities.

Hope in a hive

Reporting this story on Valor Honey this week moved me. More than I expected.

So many of my friends and family, neighbors near and far, even business acquaintances, have stories that they’ve shared — and some they haven’t shared — of mental health challenges. I grew up under the helicopter flight path of Fort Riley, Kan., after all. I’m aware that farmers and veterans share quite a few of the same characteristics that keep mental health from being addressed.

But there’s something in beekeeping, in the work and the bees themselves, that heals. The research is still being quantified — but anecdotally, it’s working. There is a study from Ireland of farmers reporting that beekeeping improved their emotional, psychological and social wellbeing. Other studies of farmers from Vietnam and Italy concur.

When a retired garrison commander of Fort Riley, Col. Gary LaGrange — himself a veteran with three tours in Vietnam and decades of experience in leading soldiers, says beekeeping works — it works. He says students of the beekeeping courses report fewer suicidal thoughts, less substance abuse and they’re healing.

LaGrange calls it “saving people, saving an industry, saving bees.”

I see it as one more marvel that our bee partners provide humanity.

“Telling the bees” is not a new concept, but it is surely one worth exploring to give our transitioning warriors healing and hope after their missions end.

The 988 Lifeline provides free and confidential support for people in distress, as well as suicide prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones. For veterans, dial 988 and press 1.