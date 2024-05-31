Scarcity of land on market keeps values up

There are fewer farms and ranches on the market, so that is keeping the prices up right now. So far, high interest rates and lower commodity prices have not affected prices. Marketing time to sell a farm is between 45 and 60 days.

The following are a few of the most recent sales in Nebraska, this month all courtesy of BigIron Realty.

Panhandle

Banner County. A total of 5,058.36 acres sold at online auction in three tracts. Tract 1 is 2,978.48 acres that sold for $2,159,398. This is the main ranch headquarters. It is cross-fenced and has well-established grass. There are seven submersible wells with underground pipes leading to 13 watering tanks. There is one windmill north of the building site. The watering tanks are all in first-class condition, fenced off professionally and on concrete. The northwest quarter of Section 35 has a five-tower Zimmatic center pivot with an electric well. Two older two-story homes are located on this tract.

Tract 2 is 2,039.57 acres that sold for $1,478,688.25. Known as the South Ranch, this tract is cross-fenced and has well-established grass. There are four submersible wells with underground pipes leading to seven tanks. The combination of Tract 1 and Tract 2 includes 17 cross-fenced pastures that have been rotated, with fences in good repair.

Tract 3 is 40.31 acres that sold for $252,500. The residence was built in 1957 and is in excellent condition. It has an attached garage with a cement floor. The house and a stock tank are on the same water well. There are three outbuildings included with the residence, including a large shop with metal siding, a roof, a cement floor and an automatic overhead door; a 24-by-36-foot barn with metal siding and roof, continuous metal corrals, and a large water tank; and a shed for more extensive equipment storage with a new overhead door, cement floor, metal siding and roof. This building site is located about 2 miles southeast of the main ranch headquarters.

North

Brown County. A total of 6,242.12 acres sold at online auction in three tracts. Tract 1, known as the Main Ranch, is 3,733.13 acres that sold for $3,266,488.75. It includes a two-story home that overlooks the privately owned Enders Lake. The home has a large, heated, attached two-car garage. There are two bedrooms on the main floor and three bedrooms upstairs, along with two bathrooms.

This tract also has a large 170-by-50-foot heated shop. There are indoor calving facilities, steel corrals and a loading chute. There is a mature shelterbelt around the Main Ranch. The northern two-thirds of this tract has four windmills, one free-flowing well and one submersible well throughout the property. This portion features five different pastures fenced separately for rotational grazing. Part of Tract 1 is 629.52 acres that are located to the extreme southwest and are included in the Main Ranch.

Tract 2 is 1,608.96 acres that sold for $1,407,840. This North Ranch lies to the north of the Main Ranch and consists of rolling grass and meadows. It is cross-fenced into two pastures and includes Marsh and Rat lakes, known for excellent perch fishing. Water is provided by one windmill, as well as Rat Lake and Marsh Lake. The North Ranch has excellent access off Moon Lake Road.

Tract 3 consists of 900.03 acres that brought $802,826.75. Known as Dad’s Ranch, it lies separate — right across the road and to the east of the Main Ranch. It is cross-fenced into three pastures and has warm- and cool-season grasses. Water is provided by two windmills, one free flowing well and live water in all pastures. There are four wire fences along the perimeter. There are 159.32 acres that are noncontiguous to the north of this tract that are included in the 900.03 acres.

Based in Columbus, Neb., BigIron, a licensed real estate broker in eight states, compiles the reports each month for this column. However, not all sales are handled by BigIron each month. For more information, call BigIron at 800-887-8625. Stock is co-founder of BigIron Auctions and Realty with his brother, Mark.