No need to go it alone

In Minnesota, we understand the hard work and sacrifices it takes to be a farmer, and we appreciate our family, friends and neighbors who help feed us and the world.

While farming is a deeply rewarding career and way of life, we also know that farming can be incredibly stressful at times. Ag producers deal with flooding, drought, unpredictable markets, livestock disease, isolation and many other pressures. Our farmers deserve the best care there is, and I’m grateful to have two of the highest-caliber mental health professionals serving their needs.

Ted Matthews and Monica McConkey are experienced, ag-focused mental health providers. Together, they have helped hundreds of Minnesota farmers and farm family members and are available to you.

Matthews recently received a Minnesota Rural Health Lifetime Achievement Award for his work in providing mental health support to farmers across the state at the Minnesota Rural Health Conference in June. McConkey was named Rural Mental Health Provider of the Year by the Center for Rural Behavioral Health at Minnesota State University-Mankato.

The two provide confidential care at no cost — sometimes for one or two sessions, other times on an extended basis. They help clients learn to cope with depression, anxiety, anger, marriage and family relationship problems, grief, regret and other challenging emotions.

Both counselors are happy to meet clients where they are most comfortable — on the farm, at a community college, by phone, or via Zoom. While people are welcome to contact either provider, McConkey generally serves the area north of Highway 12 while Matthews serves the southern part of the state. Contact Matthews at 320-266-2390 and McConkey at 218-280-7785.

Help is a phone call or text away

Additionally, the Minnesota Farm and Rural Helpline is available if you or someone you know is struggling with stress, anxiety or depression. Calls are answered 24/7 by trained counselors who can lend a listening ear or connect you with help for business, financial or legal problems. Call 833-600-2670 or text “FARMSTRESS” to 898211 to get started.

If you or someone you know is dealing with a crisis caused by either a natural disaster or financial problems, contact one of our nine Farm Advocates. They know all about agricultural lending practices, mediation, lender negotiation, farm programs, crisis counseling, disaster programs and recognizing the need for legal and/or social services.

I also encourage you to explore the range of financial programs offered by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. Our Rural Finance Authority provides a variety of low-interest loan programs, including one for disaster relief. We also open grant opportunities throughout the year like the Agri Livestock Investment Grant, which can help improve, update and modernize livestock operation infrastructure and equipment.

The MDA cares about you, your farms and your families; we are here to support you in any way we can. Learn more about all the resources that are available to help in times of stress, or contact the Minnesota Farm and Rural Helpline at 833-600-2670 or by texting “FARMSTRESS” to 898211.