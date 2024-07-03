Land sells well in spite of economic headwinds

by Ron Stock

With higher interest rates and lower crop prices, land is still selling well and at high prices. There are landowners who have decided to sell now because they believe land values might go down in the future.

The following are a few of the most recent sales in Kansas and Missouri, with no Nebraska sales included in the report this month, with all of these summaries courtesy of BigIron Realty.

Kansas

Reno County. A total of 135.91 acres sold at online auction for $550,435.50. This tract is 98.4% prime class 1 and 2 soils with 0% to 3% slopes. These soils are deep, dark and nearly level to moderately sloping loamy soils. The parcel includes 106.97 acres of cropland and 28.94 acres in pasture, with a pond that is currently dry. The 28.94 acres in pasture includes a 27-foot-wide lane that drops about a quarter-mile south from the pasture to the farmstead.

Scott County. A total of 321.22 acres sold at online auction in two tracts. Tract 1 was 159.31 acres that sold for $557,585. This highly productive quarter is 100% cropland, located in the Richfield-Ulysses association of upland loamy soils. The Natural Resources Conservation Service classifies all but 7.2% of the soils in this quarter as class 2 and 3, and they are considered prime if irrigated. Tract 2 is 161.91 acres, and it sold for $566,685. This is a highly productive 100% cropland quarter.

Missouri

Saline County. A total of 30 acres sold at online auction for $145,500. It is a peaceful and pretty 30 acres with a good balance of farmland and timber, providing excellent wildlife habitat. It has a great location just off Interstate 70, only 5 miles west of Marshall Junction.

Johnson County. A total of 622 acres sold at online auction in three tracts. Tract 1 is comprised of 352 acres that sold for $2,041.600. Nestled amid the serene countryside, it includes outbuildings, grain bins and even a pond. Tract 2 is 110 acres that brought $671,000. This tract is mostly wooded with pastureland, a pond and a small barn along the road frontage.

Tract 3 is 160 acres and sold for $1,016,000. Beautiful acreage of pasture and tillable land, it includes a home built in 1915, several outbuildings, a 1.5-acre pond, and a smaller pond with road frontage on three sides only minutes from Whiteman AFB and Knob Noster State Park. About 70 acres of tillable land has been planted in soybeans in prior years.

