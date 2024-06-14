Kansas cattle drive the economy

Ten. Billion. Dollars.

The beef cattle sector added a total $10 billion to the Kansas economy in 2023, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s 2023 Economic Contribution Report, released in August. That includes beef cattle ranching, feedlots and dual-purpose ranching and farming sectors, as well as the direct, indirect and induced effects.

They also support a little more than 54,000 jobs on the ranch, in the feedlot and in the packing plants in our state.

From the Flint Hills pastures to the western Kansas feedlots and every farm and small town in between, our state economy is driven by cattle.

And yet, many Kansans don’t understand how essential cattle are to their livelihoods. They take for granted the economic prosperity that cattle bring to their own families. Or worse, they mistakenly affix blame to cattle for whatever outrage of the day is hot, and in the end, wind up inflicting great damage to bystanders they didn’t intend.

The beef cattle economic chain is delicate, really. So many pieces have to fall into place to keep it in balance. One stressor at any point in the chain — no matter how slight — can have bigger ripples at another end. Environmental regulations, changes in labor laws, tax and estate planning policy, weather, and the dreaded “black swan” event or two — they all have the potential to harm.

Even the well-meaning moves.

Logic and heart don’t always go hand in hand when people are choosing what side of an issue to call their own. All too often, when people lack the understanding of the logic behind a choice, they fill in the empty space with their feelings.

And in the case of animal agriculture, those feelings can often be fear or anger that have been ginned up with heart-tugging ads and outright falsehoods. It’s a costly miscommunication, to be sure. But we risk making it even more costly by responding with our own fear and contempt for those outside of our circle.

We have about 10 billion reasons in Kansas to rethink how we, as individuals, approach consumers who don’t understand the Kansas cattle industry. There’s only so much that the Kansas Beef Council staff can do — ultimately, we as individuals have skin in this game, too. We all need to take on the education and marketing mantle in our own ways.

Truly, is $10 billion enough reason to go to your local school district’s science teachers and volunteer to talk about the genomics you use in your herd, and how that information makes a better burger on the plate?

Is $10 billion enough to reason to start a conversation at the grocery store with the parent who’s standing in front of the meat case with a concerned look? Can you take a minute to tell them how beef is not only safe, nutritious and affordable, but also share how you raise it with an eye to sustainability for your ranch and your community?

For $10 billion, what are you willing to do to help our neighbors understand that Kansas cattle drive our economy?