Check out North Dakota stockmen’s new digs

June 14, 2024
FRESH LOOK: The new facility for the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association was fully completed in February. It’s ready to host business events for the association in Bismarck.
WELCOME IN: As visitors walk in the front doors, they are greeted by tall ceilings and Western decor.
REMEBERED MEMBERS: History of the association adorns the walls in the new facility, such as this photo in the main entry of the original NDSA board.
TOUR MEMORIES: Open house attendees examined awards during the tour and reminisced about members who were inducted into the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame.
MEETING SPACE: One benefit of the new facility is having enough meeting space. Aside from a main boardroom, smaller meeting rooms such as this one can be found.
BUILT ON BUSINESS: The main boardroom features plenty of space for work and business. A full kitchen makes hosting events easier, such as the grand opening and accompanying supper.
COWBOY CULTURE: The set of horns that hung in the old NDSA building are now in the new facility’s entryway above the fireplace.
BUSY BRANDS: The brand inspector and recorder now have their own office and working space in the new building. This offers producers a place to talk with staff.
After nearly a decade of fundraising and planning, the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association hosted an open house of its new facility May 30 in Bismarck.
Julie Ellingson, executive vice president of NDSA, says the project has been ongoing since 2016. “This was a directive brought to our convention in 2016. There was a building committee appointed, and they started the process,” she says.
The parcel of land was selected in September 2021, and the building was started in April 2023. “For all practical purposes, the building was completed around Christmastime. And after the fine-tuning and things were finished, we started moving in, essentially, Feb. 1,” Ellingson says.
“The biggest difference between this facility and what we had before is we have our own boardroom,” she says. “We had a room we called the boardroom before, but we could fit max 10 people around the table. We have a board of directors of 27, so for the first time ever, we’re able to host our own functions and business meetings.”
The facility also has more office space for staff. “We have some deputy brand inspectors that used to just work out of their pickups,” she says. “Now, they have a desk and a phone in place to conduct their interviews and store their materials.”
Ellingson believes the new building will make it easier to conduct business. “The sky is the limit. We have a lot of opportunities and big goals on the horizon, and we think this facility will certainly help us conduct the business that’s needed to make it happen,” she says.
The open house was well attended, with over 250 members and supporters coming for the tour.
