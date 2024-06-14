Check out North Dakota stockmen’s new digs

After nearly a decade of fundraising and planning, the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association hosted an open house of its new facility May 30 in Bismarck.

Julie Ellingson, executive vice president of NDSA, says the project has been ongoing since 2016. “This was a directive brought to our convention in 2016. There was a building committee appointed, and they started the process,” she says.

The parcel of land was selected in September 2021, and the building was started in April 2023. “For all practical purposes, the building was completed around Christmastime. And after the fine-tuning and things were finished, we started moving in, essentially, Feb. 1,” Ellingson says.

“The biggest difference between this facility and what we had before is we have our own boardroom,” she says. “We had a room we called the boardroom before, but we could fit max 10 people around the table. We have a board of directors of 27, so for the first time ever, we’re able to host our own functions and business meetings.”

The facility also has more office space for staff. “We have some deputy brand inspectors that used to just work out of their pickups,” she says. “Now, they have a desk and a phone in place to conduct their interviews and store their materials.”

Ellingson believes the new building will make it easier to conduct business. “The sky is the limit. We have a lot of opportunities and big goals on the horizon, and we think this facility will certainly help us conduct the business that’s needed to make it happen,” she says.

The open house was well attended, with over 250 members and supporters coming for the tour.

Miss the tour? Check out the highlights of the open house in the slideshow.