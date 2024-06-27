Kansas’ best meat markets and shops make for sizzling good road trip

by Jordan Roemerman

Great meals start with great ingredients, and SURPRISE, Kansas is pretty well-known for its high-quality meats. Great meat and butcher shops can be impressive destinations in and of themselves, but don’t just take our word for it. Explore some of our favorite premium meat shops from across the state.

Brant’s Market, Lucas. Brant’s Market was established in Lucas in 1922, and it has been a community staple ever since. It is one of the oldest meat markets in the country, and its handcrafted bologna and sausages are truly something that you don’t want to miss. Brant’s was kept in the Brant family for four generations. After the business closed in 2018, Adam and Ashley Comeau saw an opportunity that they couldn’t pass up and purchased it from the Brants. Now a new generation is crafting the original recipes that are time-tested by generations of locals. Bologna and sausage are the staples of Brant’s Market (the same recipes that James Brant brought with him from Czechoslovakia), with a few newer additions like pepper sausage. brantsmarket.com.

Pacheco Beef, Alma. Arturo and Wrenn Pacheco are the ranchers behind the Beef Shop. Arturo, a fifth-generation rancher, has a doctorate in ruminant nutrition and assists ranchers all over the country in feeding their cattle more efficiently. Wrenn, a second-generation rancher, is the operation’s storyteller, administrator and cut selection extraordinaire.

Although they have generations of ranching in their blood, both Wrenn and Arturo are Flint Hills transplants who fell in love with the area as Arturo was getting his Ph.D. from Kansas State University around 14 years ago. They have found the community they were built for, with kind people who are just as deeply rooted in the prairie as the Pachecos. shoppachecobeef.com.

Pallucca’s, Frontenac. Pallucca’s is a legend in southeast Kansas, a tradition that started as a grocery store in 1909 in Frontenac. I first heard about Pallucca’s from a friend who described it as “literally, the best sausage I have ever had in my entire life. I dream about it. I visit every time I am within an hour’s drive away.”

The city’s Italian heritage is palpable as you walk through town, a culture that is present in every bite that you eat at Pallucca’s. The grocery store remodeled and turned its specific focus to its deli and catering services in 2009, and it remained in the Pallucca family until 2013. It was then purchased by Ethan and Alyssa Edwards, complete with the storied Pallucca recipe book. Ethan started working at Pallucca’s before he could even drive, so he was a natural fit to take over. travelks.com/listing/palluccas-italian-meat-market.

Giles Ranch Beef, The Meating Place, Ashland. There’s nothing quite like home raised beef, and Giles Ranch Beef, with their retail shop called The Meating Place, is a great western Kansas shop to visit. The Giles Ranch proprietors describe themselves as “three sisters raising wild kids and Black Angus beef in the scenic hills of western Kansas.”

The shop has several sizes of beef boxes available for subscription, but I think you’ll love the bundles that they offer. You’ll also love their hamburger, and don’t forget to try their charcuterie selection as well. themeatingplace.shop.

Krehbiel’s Specialty Meats, McPherson. Krehbiel’s Specialty Meats got its start in 1978 as a small country store that offered ground beef, cheese, honey and raw milk. The business grew, and soon it expanded to include a complete natural food line with fresh meat, and a smokehouse. The store in McPherson is one you don’t want to miss. With three generations working at Krehbiel’s Specialty Meats, this family operation has grown into a business with dozens of different offerings. healthymeats.net.

Roemerman is marketing manager for Kansas Tourism. Kansas Tourism aims to inspire travel to and throughout Kansas to maximize the positive impacts that tourism has on the state and local communities. For more trip inspiration and to order a free Kansas Travel Guide, head to travelks.com.