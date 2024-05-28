Hilmar Cheese job fair May 30

The highly anticipated, state-of-the-art Hilmar Cheese Co.’s Dodge City location is in the final construction phase, ready to go online at the end of 2024, company leaders say.

“All major building and construction is complete, and equipment installation is progressing on schedule. Paving, gravel work and seeding is in progress,” says Jeff Brock, engineering site director. “The site will start to receive milk and make cheese toward the end of the year.”

In anticipation, Hilmar is hosting a career event, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Dodge City Civic Center. Current career opportunities include those in production, operations and maintenance, according to the company. Participants are asked to bring their resumes.

DeeAnne Marlow, vice president of human resources for Hilmar Cheese, says the company is looking for those people who fit the company’s culture and values, want to build relationships, demonstrate integrity, have a desire to learn and improve, and collaborate through teamwork.

“All roles utilize and interact with computers and technology at various levels,” she says. Still, Hilmar Cheese has an excellent training program, Marlow adds, and says the company is looking for continuous learners. She encourages interested applicants to view requirements for specific roles on the company website, hilmar.com/careers.

Hilmar Cheese offers competitive salary and wages, as well as a benefits package, tuition reimbursement, and a focus on training and development.

Company aims for ‘exceptional culture’

“We strive to cultivate an exceptional culture,” Marlow says. “What that means is that we have a welcoming team who live our values of relationship, integrity, improvement, teamwork and excellence. We strive to create a workplace where you can belong to a team with a shared purpose — to improve lives together. We care for one another’s well-being. This includes competitive compensation and outstanding benefits. We also encourage each person to learn, and we offer in-house training, leadership development and tuition reimbursement. Our culture also encourages growth and provides opportunities for advancement.”

Hilmar Cheese plans to bring that corporate culture of growth and opportunity to the greater Dodge City community, says David Ahlem, president and CEO.

“At Hilmar, our purpose is ‘Improving Lives Together.’ We are actively involved in the communities where we operate and have been enjoying being involved with many local organizations since we made the decision to build here,” he says. “This will be our fourth summer hosting the Cheeseburger Feed at Dodge City Days. Last year, our Dodge employees participated in our September Hunger Action food drive. We look forward to continuing to actively participate in the Dodge City community.”

As part of its adoption into the community, the company was mindful about using several new state-of-the-art sustainable solutions in its construction and future operations, according to Ahlem. These include: water conservation, reuse and recycling; energy efficiencies in all areas; streamlined processes for its operations; and a general building layout that minimizes material handling and personnel travel time. The construction of the plant itself also used design methods to reduce use of rebar and concrete, he adds.

To learn more about career opportunities at Hilmar Cheese in Dodge City, call 209-667-6076 or email [email protected]. Applicants can also apply online and create an alert to get job posting notifications at hilmar.com/careers.