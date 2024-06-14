Here’s why land values are holding steady

Since January, it has been easy to find commentary that describes the downshift occurring in agriculture. The reasons include:

tight margins in 2024

near-breakeven commodity prices

still-elevated input prices

a much higher interest rate environment compared to recent years

Plus, we’ve just endured an extended and tough planting season. With such a difficult outlook, you’d expect to see falling land values, right?

Not quite. Despite entering the growing season with a thin profit forecast, land values thus far have mostly held steady. Strong profits from 2021 to 2023 continue to support purchase decisions, even if made reluctantly. Farmers have clearly become more discriminating, with most trying to protect working capital.

But when the neighboring farm comes up, what do you do?

Some investor money has exited the farmland market. After all, widespread 5% money market returns look attractive when compared to 2% to 3% rental income returns in farmland.

However, there are still investors looking for farms. So, while overall demand may be down slightly, there’s still demand for farm acquisitions.

On the other side of the ledger is the supply of farms for sale. This is where I believe the land market has shifted most. It seems there are and have been considerably fewer farms for sale in the first half of 2024 than during the same periods in 2021 to 2023. Thus, land prices have been sticky, as there’s still been adequate demand to absorb the reduced supply.

As 2024 continues to play out, this balance will be worth watching. I suspect there will likely be some imbalances bubbling to the surface as the market becomes increasingly localized.

Palo Alto County. Northeast of Ruthven, ±38 acres recently sold at public auction for $13,400 per acre. The farm consisted of ±35 tillable acres with a CSR2 (corn suitability rating) of 83.6, and equaled $174 per CSR2 point on the tillable acres.

Floyd County. Near Charles City, ±97 acres recently sold for $7,622 per acre. The farm consisted of ±89 tillable acres with a CSR2 of 64.5, and equaled $129 per CSR2 point on the tillable acres.

Chickasaw County. Northeast of Lawler, ±64 acres recently sold for $9,252 per acre. The farm consisted of ±64 tillable acres with a CSR2 of 58.2, and equaled $159 per CSR2 point on the tillable acres.

Harrison County. East of Beebeetown, ±77 acres recently sold at public auction for $14,800 per acre. The farm consisted of ±77 tillable acres with a CSR2 of 68.8, and equaled $215 per CSR2 point on the tillable acres. Note: This farm was under lease for 2024, with the buyer receiving the $245 per-tillable-acre cash rent.

Grundy County. West of Reinbeck, ±83 acres recently sold for $14,549 per acre. The farm consisted of ±79 tillable acres with a CSR2 of 89.7, and equaled $170 per CSR2 point on the tillable acres.

Johnson County. East of Iowa City, ±106 acres recently sold for $11,675 per acre. The farm consisted of ±107 tillable acres with a CSR2 of 70.0, and equaled $165 per CSR2 point on the tillable acres.

Taylor County. South of Corning, ±72 acres recently sold at public auction for $7,300 per acre. The farm consisted of ±59 CRP (Conservation Reserve Program) acres, with a CSR2 of 67.5, and equaled $132 per CSR2 point on the CRP acres. Note: The CRP contract payment is $239 per acre and expires in 2027.

Madison County. North of Winterset, ±160 acres recently sold at public auction for $10,300 per acre. The farm consisted of ±148 tillable acres with a CSR2 of 71.2, and equaled $156 per CSR2 point on the tillable acres.

Keokuk County. North of What Cheere, ±97 acres recently sold at public auction for $13,100 per acre. The farm consisted of ±97 tillable acres with a CSR2 of 73.9, and equaled $177 per CSR2 point on the tillable acres.

Hensley is president of Hertz Real Estate Services, which compiled this list, but did not handle all sales. Call Hertz at 515-382-1500, 800-593-5263 or visit hertz.ag.