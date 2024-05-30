Demand for Texas rural land continues, slows

May 31, 2024
High demand for rural Texas land used for agricultural production and recreational and investment opportunities continues as the state's population grows and as urban dwellers seek an outlet outside the city limits, according to the recently published 2023 Texas Rural Land Value Trends report.
“Demand for rural property on a statewide level has continued on an upward plane, but at a slower pace than we saw post-pandemic,” says R. Mike Lansford, The Texas Chapter president of the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers (ASFMRA), in the latest report.
(Photo by Shelley E. Huguley)
Lansford says it will be interesting to see what lies ahead and how Texas land markets are impacted “by interest rate adjustments, softening inflation, softening commodity markets, domestic and international supply chain issues, and the global unrest associated with large regional conflicts that are ongoing. In addition, the 2024 election will most likely be action-packed.”
The Texas ASFMRA report is published annually. It provides market trend insight into seven Texas regions:
Region 1: North Panhandle, South Plains
Region 2: Far Wes Texas, Big Bend, Trans-Pecos
Region 3: North Texas, Central Texas, South Central Texas
Region 4: North Texas, Northeast Texas, Piney Woods North, Piney Woods South
Region 5: Eastern Coastal Prairie, Southeaster Piney Woods, Southwestern Piney Woods, Brazos Bottom, Houston Area, Central Coastal Prairie, North Coastal Prairie, Bellville and Brenham areas
Region 6: Transition Zone, Upper South Texas, Lower South Texas, Coastal Plains, Coastal Bend, Rio Grande Valley
Region 7: Southern Grand Prairie, Central Basin, Central Blacklands, Grand Prairie, North Central Post Oaks, East Edwards Plateau, Central Blacklands, Southern Post Oaks, Eastern Hill Country, Western Hill Country
Texas Chapter ASFMRA
Statewide trends
Statewide, land sales have cooled compared to the 2021-2022 markets. Buyers are focusing on quality properties, which has resulted in higher average prices, even as total transaction volume has ebbed.
(Photo by Shelley E. Huguley)
The report noted the following trends:
Based on fourth-quarter data, prices rose 50.4% to $4,670 through 2023.
Total dollar volume, at $1.31 billion, declined by 59% over the prior annualized total.
A total of 279,509 acres changed hands, down 61.17% over 2022.
The typical size retracted compared to the same quarter a year ago and was down by 7.46% to 1,301 acres. This was down from last quarter’s typical size of 1,437 acres.
Regionally, except for Central Texas, the report showed that prices continue to increase from less than 1% (Region 5) to 23.63% (Region 2). Every region, however, declined in total acres sold. “Region 2 declined the least at 26.54%, while Region 3 saw the steepest decline (as was the case last quarter) at 74.44% acres sold.”
Region 1 displayed the most declining acres sold, down 62.20% and rising prices with an 11.26% increase in median price per acre.
Regional trends
The report also includes regional tables (see below) breaking down the land use or class, value ranges, activity or trend, and rental range and its activity and trend.
View this slideshow to learn more about regional trends while also viewing windmills photographed across the Texas landscape. (If viewing this gallery on a mobile, the captions appear below the ads.)
Texas Chapter ASFMRA
