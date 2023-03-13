Farm Progress

CNH Industrial buys Augmenta to boost variable rate capabilities

Raven customers will be able to unlock Sense & Act functions with plug-and-play handware.

Rachel Schutte

March 13, 2023

1 Min Read
Sensors on variable rate spray technology
PRECISION INVESTMENT: CNH Industrial announced the acquisition of Augmenta at an enterprise value of $110 million.CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial announced the purchase of the machine vision company Augmenta. Augmenta was a previous CNH Industrial Ventures investment and a strategic partner for CNH Industrial.

The acquisition will allow CNH Industrial to accelerate the growth of its Sense & Act technology, which gives machines selective spraying capabilities to precisely direct and regulate spray volume.

Augmenta’s variable rate application technology uses a real-time sensor to process field conditions and automatically apply nitrogen, plant growth regulator, harvest aid and fungicide applications based on the data it collects. It uses cameras and artificial intelligence to automatically control application rates based on factors like canopy health.

This increases yield, boosts sustainability by eliminating unnecessary chemical and fertilizer usage, and reduces application time, effort and input costs. Real-time cost savings are visible on the web-based analytics and monitoring platform.

Raven integration

Augmenta will operate within the Raven brand as a subset of the precision technology portfolio. Existing Augmenta technologies plan to be commercially available and offered through Raven aftermarket channels. Raven will develop and fully integrate Augmenta’s products into its broader portfolio over the next few years.

Raven’s Hawkeye 2 nozzle control system is already a preferred integration partner for many Sense & Act providers. Integrating Augmenta’s technology will allow Raven customers to unlock Sense & Act functionalities with simple plug-and-play hardware and interfaces.

“Augmenta’s unique AI and vision-based perception technologies add a new, distinct value and scalability to Raven’s industry-leading technologies,” notes John Preheim, Raven vice president of product development. “We look forward to adding innovative Sense & Act capabilities to our products, further driving profitability for our customers.”

Read more about:

Precision

About the Author(s)

Rachel Schutte

Rachel Schutte

Content Producer, Farm Futures

Rachel grew up in central Wisconsin and earned a B.S. in soil and crop science from the University of Wisconsin - Platteville. Before joining the Farm Futures team, Rachel spent time in the field as an agronomist before transitioning to the world of marketing and communications. She now resides in northeast Iowa where she enjoys raising bottle calves and farming corn and soybeans alongside her husband and his family.

Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Editor's Choice

Recommended

drought corn
Max Armstrong
Farm Progress America, March 13, 2023
Farm Progress America, March 13, 2023

Mar 13, 2023

High Cotton Award spotlights sustainability
Cotton
Programs highlight farmer successes
Programs highlight farmer successes

Mar 10, 2023

David Kohl discusses ag challenges
Max Armstrong
Farm Progress America, March 10, 2023
Farm Progress America, March 10, 2023

Mar 10, 2023

Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE