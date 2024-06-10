Call for Kansas land remains steady to high

Kansas bidders were active at land auctions through May across the state, with demand remaining steady to high for cropland. The call continues to rise for land in the center and eastern part of the state, according to submitted reports.

McPherson County. On April 23, about 380 acres of McPherson County cropland sold by online auction. The land, between Moundridge and McPherson, Kan., sold in four tracts, with the seller’s mineral rights going to the buyers. Tract 1 was about 123 acres of cropland currently in 2023 corn stubble and ready for spring planting, and it sold for $5,850 per acre. Tract 2 was about 65 acres of cropland, and it sold for $6,550 per acre. Tract 3 was 72 acres, with about an acre in trees along the east side of the property, and sold for $7,050 per acre. Tract 4 was nearly 119 acres planted to a 2024 wheat crop, with almost a half-acre’s grove of trees on the north side of the parcel, and it sold for $6,500 per acre. The Dale E. Schrag Trust was the seller. The sale was handled by Big Iron Realty.

Scott County. About 321 acres of Scott County farmland near Shallow Water sold by online auction April 18. Tract 1 was about 159 acres of dryland with prior crop wheat and sorghum residue and sold for $3,500 per acre. Tract 2 was about 162 acres of dryland with wheat and sorghum residue, and it sold for $3,500 per acre as well. The seller was the Dale E. Schrag Trust. Big Iron Realty handled the sale.

Seward County. A large holding of cropland, grassland and Conservation Reserve Program, along with severed mineral rights with production near Liberal, sold at auction May 29. The land was broken into tracts 1 to 5, and the severed mineral rights were broken into tracts 6 to 9. Tract 1 was 70 acres of cropland south of Liberal along U.S. Highway 54, and it sold for $1,000 per acre. Tract 2, 160 acres of CRP and grass, along with Tract 7, sold together for $1,400 per acre. Tract 3, 320 acres of grass, along with Tract 8, sold together for $900 per acre. Tract 4, which was 243 acres of cropland and 77 acres of grass, sold with Tract 9, for $1,100 per acre. And Tract 5, 80 acres of CRP and grass, sold with Tract 6 for $1,150 per acre. The sellers were the Glenn S. Specht Trust and the Helen D. Specht Trust. Farm & Ranch Realty Inc., Colby, handled the sale.

Gray County. About 80 acres of dryland and a residence northeast of Cimarron sold at auction May 29. Tract 1 was 80 acres of dryland, with 52 acres planted to a 2024 wheat crop, and it sold for $4,300 per acre. Tract 2 was a two-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, brick home in Cimarron, which sold for $200,000. The seller was the Ida Fisher Trust. Carr Auction & Real Estate, Larned, handled the sale.

Hodgeman County. About 1,520 acres of grass and CRP, north of Jetmore sold at auction May 28 in five tracts. Tract 1 was 320 acres of fenced grass, expired CRP and native grass, and it sold for $1,320 per acre. Tract 2 was 80 acres, of fenced grass and it sold for $1,380 per acre. Tract 3 was 320 acres of fenced, retired CRP grass, and it sold for $1,340 per acre. Tract 4 was 320 acres of fenced grass, and it sold for $1,590 per acre. Tract 5 was 443 acres of retired unfenced CRP and 23 acres of pasture, with an older farmstead, an electric water well and an outbuilding, and it sold for $1,310 per acre. The seller was the Marlin & Donna Spreier Trust. Carr Auction & Real Estate Inc. handled the sale.

Pottawatomie County. On April 12, about 157 acres of recreational land north of Westmoreland sold at auction. The property was a mix of cedars, hardwoods and native grass, and it included 36 acres of CRP, ideal for a hunting camp or a residential home site. It sold for $4,200 per acre. Laura Carol Cummings was the seller. Midwest Land & Home, Washington, handled the sale.

Republic County. About 232 acres of native grass pasture west of Belleville sold at auction May 16. The property was fenced native grass with a mix of native and brome with lots of brush, ideal for a hunting property or pasture. It sold for $2,521 per acre. The seller was the Paul E. Walthers Family Trust. Midwest Land & Home handled the sale.

