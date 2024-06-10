Kansas Farmer Logo

Call for Kansas land remains steady to high

Land Sales: Demand is strong for cropland and hunting properties in the state.

Jennifer M. Latzke, Editor

June 10, 2024

4 Min Read
land sales map

Kansas bidders were active at land auctions through May across the state, with demand remaining steady to high for cropland. The call continues to rise for land in the center and eastern part of the state, according to submitted reports.

McPherson County. On April 23, about 380 acres of McPherson County cropland sold by online auction. The land, between Moundridge and McPherson, Kan., sold in four tracts, with the seller’s mineral rights going to the buyers. Tract 1 was about 123 acres of cropland currently in 2023 corn stubble and ready for spring planting, and it sold for $5,850 per acre. Tract 2 was about 65 acres of cropland, and it sold for $6,550 per acre. Tract 3 was 72 acres, with about an acre in trees along the east side of the property, and sold for $7,050 per acre. Tract 4 was nearly 119 acres planted to a 2024 wheat crop, with almost a half-acre’s grove of trees on the north side of the parcel, and it sold for $6,500 per acre. The Dale E. Schrag Trust was the seller. The sale was handled by Big Iron Realty.

Scott County. About 321 acres of Scott County farmland near Shallow Water sold by online auction April 18. Tract 1 was about 159 acres of dryland with prior crop wheat and sorghum residue and sold for $3,500 per acre. Tract 2 was about 162 acres of dryland with wheat and sorghum residue, and it sold for $3,500 per acre as well. The seller was the Dale E. Schrag Trust. Big Iron Realty handled the sale.

Seward County. A large holding of cropland, grassland and Conservation Reserve Program, along with severed mineral rights with production near Liberal, sold at auction May 29. The land was broken into tracts 1 to 5, and the severed mineral rights were broken into tracts 6 to 9. Tract 1 was 70 acres of cropland south of Liberal along U.S. Highway 54, and it sold for $1,000 per acre. Tract 2, 160 acres of CRP and grass, along with Tract 7, sold together for $1,400 per acre. Tract 3, 320 acres of grass, along with Tract 8, sold together for $900 per acre. Tract 4, which was 243 acres of cropland and 77 acres of grass, sold with Tract 9, for $1,100 per acre. And Tract 5, 80 acres of CRP and grass, sold with Tract 6 for $1,150 per acre. The sellers were the Glenn S. Specht Trust and the Helen D. Specht Trust. Farm & Ranch Realty Inc., Colby, handled the sale.

Gray County. About 80 acres of dryland and a residence northeast of Cimarron sold at auction May 29. Tract 1 was 80 acres of dryland, with 52 acres planted to a 2024 wheat crop, and it sold for $4,300 per acre. Tract 2 was a two-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, brick home in Cimarron, which sold for $200,000. The seller was the Ida Fisher Trust. Carr Auction & Real Estate, Larned, handled the sale.

Hodgeman County. About 1,520 acres of grass and CRP, north of Jetmore sold at auction May 28 in five tracts. Tract 1 was 320 acres of fenced grass, expired CRP and native grass, and it sold for $1,320 per acre. Tract 2 was 80 acres, of fenced grass and it sold for $1,380 per acre. Tract 3 was 320 acres of fenced, retired CRP grass, and it sold for $1,340 per acre. Tract 4 was 320 acres of fenced grass, and it sold for $1,590 per acre. Tract 5 was 443 acres of retired unfenced CRP and 23 acres of pasture, with an older farmstead, an electric water well and an outbuilding, and it sold for $1,310 per acre. The seller was the Marlin & Donna Spreier Trust. Carr Auction & Real Estate Inc. handled the sale.

Pottawatomie County. On April 12, about 157 acres of recreational land north of Westmoreland sold at auction. The property was a mix of cedars, hardwoods and native grass, and it included 36 acres of CRP, ideal for a hunting camp or a residential home site. It sold for $4,200 per acre. Laura Carol Cummings was the seller. Midwest Land & Home, Washington, handled the sale.

Republic County. About 232 acres of native grass pasture west of Belleville sold at auction May 16. The property was fenced native grass with a mix of native and brome with lots of brush, ideal for a hunting property or pasture. It sold for $2,521 per acre. The seller was the Paul E. Walthers Family Trust. Midwest Land & Home handled the sale.

To include a land auction or land sale in this monthly report, please email [email protected], or call 620-253-5497.

About the Author(s)

Jennifer M. Latzke

Jennifer M. Latzke

Editor, Kansas Farmer

Through all her travels, Jennifer M. Latzke knows that there is no place like Kansas.

Jennifer grew up on her family’s multigenerational registered Angus seedstock ranch and diversified farm just north of Woodbine, Kan., about 30 minutes south of Junction City on the edge of the Kansas Flint Hills. Rock Springs Ranch State 4-H Center was in her family’s backyard.

While at Kansas State University, Jennifer was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority and a national officer for the Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow. She graduated in May 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural communications and a minor in animal science. In August 2000 Jennifer started her 20-year agricultural writing career in Dodge City, Kan., on the far southwest corner of the state.

She’s traveled across the U.S. writing on wheat, sorghum, corn, cotton, dairy and beef stories as well as breaking news and policy at the local, state and national levels. Latzke has traveled across Mexico and South America with the U.S. Wheat Associates and toured Vietnam as a member of KARL Class X. She’s traveled to Argentina as one of 10 IFAJ-Alltech Young Leaders in Agricultural Journalism. And she was part of a delegation of AAEA: The Ag Communicators Network members invited to Cuba.

Jennifer’s an award-winning writer, columnist, and podcaster, recognized by the Kansas Professional Communicators, Kansas Press Association, the National Federation of Presswomen, Livestock Publications Council, and AAEA. In 2019, Jennifer reached the pinnacle of achievements, earning the title of “Writer of Merit” from AAEA.

Trips and accolades are lovely, but Jennifer says she is happiest on the road talking to farmers and ranchers and gathering stories and photos to share with readers.

“It’s an honor and a great responsibility to be able to tell someone’s story and bring them recognition for their work on the land,” Jennifer says. “But my role is also evolving to help our more urban neighbors understand the issues our Kansas farmers face in bringing the food and fiber to their store shelves.”

She spends her time gardening, crafting, watching K-State football, and cheering on her nephews and niece in their 4-H projects. She can be found on Twitter at @Latzke.

See more from Jennifer M. Latzke
