Albaugh acquires Corteva Agriscience’s glyphosate business

Albaugh, LLC. announced the acquisition of Corteva Agriscience’s straight-goods glyphosate business on Monday. The purchase includes intangible assets only, including trade names, registrations, regulatory data, formulations, patents, and know-how used in Corteva's straight-goods glyphosate business throughout the world with the exception of Argentina.

Albaugh previously acquired Corteva’s glyphosate business in Europe. With this latest acquisition, the company will expand its coverage of straight glyphosate DMA salt formulations and registrations globally. All glyphosate DMA salt registrations will be integrated into Albaugh’s existing regional sales structure, and Albaugh's sales teams in each region will work with all existing glyphosate DMA salt customers to continue business.

“This latest acquisition of Corteva Agriscience’s glyphosate business is a perfect fit for Albaugh,” says Jens Thorsen, chief marketing officer. “This will expand our direct access to glyphosate markets in areas where we have not previously had a strong presence, including such countries as Chile, Uruguay, Ecuador, Colombia, and Bolivia, as well as supplementing our existing glyphosate offerings in the U.S., Canada and Brazil.”

Source: Albaugh