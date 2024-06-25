Missouri Ruralist logo

Is there a need for black vultures in the world?

Vultures serve as the cleanup crew, creating balance in the ecosystem when it comes to disease prevention.

Mindy Ward, Editor, Missouri Ruralist

June 25, 2024

3 Min Read
A black vulture eating roadkill
PICKED CLEAN: The main course for black vultures is roadkill. Their stomachs contain a potent acid that destroys any pathogens and toxins that may be in the decomposing animal.InnerVisionsPhotography/Getty Images

Black vultures are like the garbagemen of the planet, but instead of trash, these birds are removing dead animals that accumulate on roads and in fields.

“As a consumer of dead animals, by nature, black vultures serve to potentially reduce the risk of diseases and transmission of diseases spreading from other animals that may come in and eat that food source,” says Robert Pierce, University of Missouri Extension state wildlife and fisheries specialist.

Black vultures play a crucial role in the ecological spectrum as scavengers, but their aggressive nature and adaptability to changing climates can lead to conflicts with humans and livestock.

Whether humans are doing a better job of cleaning up their messes or wildlife is avoiding highways, the lack of roadkill is forcing black vultures to turn to a pursuit of live animals in farm pastures.

“They’re going to take advantage of easily available food sources like young calves or other young livestock,” Pierce adds, “and that can be an issue.”

Pierce is part of the MU Black Vulture Project, which helps livestock producers recognize and mitigate black vulture damage on the farm.

He says it is important to understand the black vulture and its long-standing role in the ecosystem.

Rising predatory population

In the 1800s, black vultures were regarded as beneficial scavengers and tolerated around meat markets in the southeastern U.S., according to “Information from All About Birds” from Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

However, in the early 20th century, attitudes changed. People became convinced, despite no scientific proof, that these vultures spread disease. So, vultures were trapped, poisoned and shot until the 1970s.

Still, black vultures are federally protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918.

Today, black vultures have rebounded in numbers, with populations increasing by about 3.4% per year between 1966 and 2019, according to the North American Breeding Bird Survey. They also expanded their range.

“They’ve been a very common species all through the southern U.S and South America,” Pierce explains. “Over time, with warming temperatures, they have been able to move farther north and into the Midwest.”

He adds that their movement is often unpredictable, but research is underway to track patterns of bird movements in the U.S.

Where to find them

Black vultures live year-round in forested and open areas.

Pierce says livestock producers can find them roosting in trees around pasture areas. They prefer tall trees such as sycamores, pines, hickories, oaks, junipers and bald cypress. But they will roost in electrical pylons.

Roost sites are often close to water and next to obstructions that generate updrafts of air, to help the flock take flight in the early morning.

They breed in dense woodlands. Nests are typically in hollow trees, brush piles, thickets or stumps around the edge of farm fields. Black vultures lay their eggs, typically one to three per year.

Partners in Flight rates them 4 out of 20 on the Continental Concern Score, indicating a species of low conservation concern.

So recent aggressive behavior toward livestock puts them in the sights of farmers and ranchers, allowing permitted removal of up to 10 black vultures annually in the state of Missouri.

How they hunt

Black vultures are hostile and feed in groups, Pierce warns.

Turkey vultures have a stronger sense of smell and are better at finding carcasses.

“So, [black vultures] use their sight,” Pierce explains. “If one observes and finds a food source, others quickly follow. They will run off turkey vultures.”

When it comes to young animals, like calves or lambs, black vulture attacks are brutal. “They go for the soft tissue first,” Pierce explains, “and that’s typically the eyes and around the anus. It creates a real bloody scene. Then they pack feed on the young animal.”

Some of these feedings last from three to six hours.

However, Pierce says farmers and ranchers should seek out a professional to determine if the kill was actually from a black vulture, noting that “livestock have many predators.”

Last word

With the numbers of black vultures on the rise, Pierce says removing them in smaller numbers is not a risk to the ecosystem.

Current control measures work to mitigate their attacks at the farm level while continuing to provide a service to the environment by keeping the spread of disease at bay.

About the Author(s)

Mindy Ward

Mindy Ward

Editor, Missouri Ruralist

Mindy resides on a small farm just outside of Holstein, Mo, about 80 miles southwest of St. Louis.

After graduating from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural journalism, she worked briefly at a public relations firm in Kansas City. Her husband’s career led the couple north to Minnesota.

There, she reported on large-scale production of corn, soybeans, sugar beets, and dairy, as well as, biofuels for The Land. After 10 years, the couple returned to Missouri and she began covering agriculture in the Show-Me State.

“In all my 15 years of writing about agriculture, I have found some of the most progressive thinkers are farmers,” she says. “They are constantly searching for ways to do more with less, improve their land and leave their legacy to the next generation.”

Mindy and her husband, Stacy, together with their daughters, Elisa and Cassidy, operate Showtime Farms in southern Warren County. The family spends a great deal of time caring for and showing Dorset, Oxford and crossbred sheep.

See more from Mindy Ward
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

80°F

Partly Sunny
weather-icon

Day 88º

Night 0º

13.09 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

FP Next podcast
Conservation & Sustainability
FP Next: What you need to know about carbon programsFP Next: What you need to know about carbon programs
bySarah McNaughton, Curt Arens
Jun 25, 2024
18 Min Listen
cattle in feedlot
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, June 24, 2024Farm Progress America, June 24, 2024
Jun 24, 2024
5 Min Listen
Farm Progress America, June 21, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, June 21, 2024Farm Progress America, June 21, 2024
Jun 21, 2024
Recent Headlines
Aug 27 - Aug 29, 2024
The nation’s largest outdoor farm event that annually hosts over 600 exhibitors from around the world.
LEARN MORE