Is there a need for black vultures in the world?

Black vultures are like the garbagemen of the planet, but instead of trash, these birds are removing dead animals that accumulate on roads and in fields.

“As a consumer of dead animals, by nature, black vultures serve to potentially reduce the risk of diseases and transmission of diseases spreading from other animals that may come in and eat that food source,” says Robert Pierce, University of Missouri Extension state wildlife and fisheries specialist.

Black vultures play a crucial role in the ecological spectrum as scavengers, but their aggressive nature and adaptability to changing climates can lead to conflicts with humans and livestock.

Whether humans are doing a better job of cleaning up their messes or wildlife is avoiding highways, the lack of roadkill is forcing black vultures to turn to a pursuit of live animals in farm pastures.

“They’re going to take advantage of easily available food sources like young calves or other young livestock,” Pierce adds, “and that can be an issue.”

Pierce is part of the MU Black Vulture Project, which helps livestock producers recognize and mitigate black vulture damage on the farm.

He says it is important to understand the black vulture and its long-standing role in the ecosystem.

Rising predatory population

In the 1800s, black vultures were regarded as beneficial scavengers and tolerated around meat markets in the southeastern U.S., according to “Information from All About Birds” from Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

However, in the early 20th century, attitudes changed. People became convinced, despite no scientific proof, that these vultures spread disease. So, vultures were trapped, poisoned and shot until the 1970s.

Still, black vultures are federally protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918.

Today, black vultures have rebounded in numbers, with populations increasing by about 3.4% per year between 1966 and 2019, according to the North American Breeding Bird Survey. They also expanded their range.

“They’ve been a very common species all through the southern U.S and South America,” Pierce explains. “Over time, with warming temperatures, they have been able to move farther north and into the Midwest.”

He adds that their movement is often unpredictable, but research is underway to track patterns of bird movements in the U.S.

Where to find them

Black vultures live year-round in forested and open areas.

Pierce says livestock producers can find them roosting in trees around pasture areas. They prefer tall trees such as sycamores, pines, hickories, oaks, junipers and bald cypress. But they will roost in electrical pylons.

Roost sites are often close to water and next to obstructions that generate updrafts of air, to help the flock take flight in the early morning.

They breed in dense woodlands. Nests are typically in hollow trees, brush piles, thickets or stumps around the edge of farm fields. Black vultures lay their eggs, typically one to three per year.

Partners in Flight rates them 4 out of 20 on the Continental Concern Score, indicating a species of low conservation concern.

So recent aggressive behavior toward livestock puts them in the sights of farmers and ranchers, allowing permitted removal of up to 10 black vultures annually in the state of Missouri.

How they hunt

Black vultures are hostile and feed in groups, Pierce warns.

Turkey vultures have a stronger sense of smell and are better at finding carcasses.

“So, [black vultures] use their sight,” Pierce explains. “If one observes and finds a food source, others quickly follow. They will run off turkey vultures.”

When it comes to young animals, like calves or lambs, black vulture attacks are brutal. “They go for the soft tissue first,” Pierce explains, “and that’s typically the eyes and around the anus. It creates a real bloody scene. Then they pack feed on the young animal.”

Some of these feedings last from three to six hours.

However, Pierce says farmers and ranchers should seek out a professional to determine if the kill was actually from a black vulture, noting that “livestock have many predators.”

Last word

With the numbers of black vultures on the rise, Pierce says removing them in smaller numbers is not a risk to the ecosystem.

Current control measures work to mitigate their attacks at the farm level while continuing to provide a service to the environment by keeping the spread of disease at bay.