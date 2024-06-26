Missouri Ruralist logo

How to rid farm of black vultures

Scare tactics can keep vultures at bay. The University of Kentucky offers a do-it-yourself effigy.

Mindy Ward, Editor, Missouri Ruralist

June 26, 2024

A farmer hanging a black vulture model to scare off visitors
SCARY SIGHT: Kentucky farmer Tyler Ferguson hangs his black vulture effigy on an old basketball goal post near his cattle as a way to ward off any visitors.Courtesy of Katie Pratt, UK Agricultural Communications

As farmers look to protect their livestock from black vulture attacks, they need control strategies. The University of Missouri Black Vulture Project suggests the following scare tactics:

Create loud noises. Use horns, starter pistols, shell crackers or propane cannons. Waving your arms, or banging pots and pans together, or driving near to them and beeping your horn have been effective.

Agitate roost. Some farmers spray water at a perch; others point lasers.

Try animal control. Use a guard dog to frighten and chase away black vultures.

Use effective effigy. This consists of placing either a dead black vulture or a vulture replica around calving areas to scare away live vultures.

Most successful prevention option

Effigy use has been particularly effective in deterring black vultures.

“Essentially, it is taking a dead black vulture and hanging it up on your pasture, from a tree branch or other highly visible object, upside down with the wings spread out,” says Dan McMurtry, North District supervisor and FAA Qualified Airport wildlife biologist with USDA’s Wildlife Services. “These work 24/7, while a farmer often cannot be with their livestock all day long.”

They need to be seen from a distance as black vultures have better sight than smell.

Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services personnel can bring effigies to farmers and help them hang them, free of charge, McMurtry adds. There are also other ways to procure black vulture replicas for your farm.

Where to buy effigies

Just how troublesome are black vultures?

So much that effigies can be ordered online through Amazon and Walmart, but it will cost you. One black vulture replica at:

  • Amazon costs $99, with an additional $10 delivery fee.

  • Walmart costs $129, but shipping is free.

However, there are other options for those who enjoy power tools and are a little craftier.

DIY replica

If you need more than one black vulture effigy, consider constructing them.

The University of Kentucky Extension created a video to explain the step-by-step process, including materials, tools and assembly:

UK Extension also provides a video of where to place the effigies around the farm.

About the Author(s)

Mindy Ward

Mindy Ward

Editor, Missouri Ruralist

Mindy resides on a small farm just outside of Holstein, Mo, about 80 miles southwest of St. Louis.

After graduating from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural journalism, she worked briefly at a public relations firm in Kansas City. Her husband’s career led the couple north to Minnesota.

There, she reported on large-scale production of corn, soybeans, sugar beets, and dairy, as well as, biofuels for The Land. After 10 years, the couple returned to Missouri and she began covering agriculture in the Show-Me State.

“In all my 15 years of writing about agriculture, I have found some of the most progressive thinkers are farmers,” she says. “They are constantly searching for ways to do more with less, improve their land and leave their legacy to the next generation.”

Mindy and her husband, Stacy, together with their daughters, Elisa and Cassidy, operate Showtime Farms in southern Warren County. The family spends a great deal of time caring for and showing Dorset, Oxford and crossbred sheep.

