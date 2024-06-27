Get financial help when black vultures cause cattle deaths

June 27, 2024
Farmers and ranchers can apply for reimbursement for both the cost of the animal and the necropsy as a result of a black vulture attack, Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn says.
When livestock loss is proven from black vultures, two programs can help financially:
Livestock Indemnity Program. Farmers can apply through a local Farm Service Agency for the cost of the animal. Payment rates vary by species and age of the animal.
MDA black vulture necropsy reimbursement. Producers can recover the cost of the necropsy. However, it must be performed by a licensed veterinarian or an official with USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service within 24 hours of finding the deceased animal.
Click on the video below to hear from Chinn about the steps being taken to control black vulture attacks and offset the losses incurred by Missouri producers.
