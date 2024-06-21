Destroying black vultures requires permit

Black vultures are federally protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918.

This means the birds, their nests and their eggs cannot be killed or destroyed unless a permit is obtained from the Missouri Farm Bureau.

Below are seven things to know about the Missouri Farm Bureau Black Vulture Depredation Sub-Permit Program application and approval process:

1. Limited number of “takes.” Missouri Farm Bureau has received a statewide depredation permit that allows for a limited number of black vulture “takes,” where black vultures are depredating on livestock.

Livestock producers who are experiencing depredation may apply for a livestock protection depredation sub-permit that, if approved, will allow producers to protect livestock against black vulture attacks.

This program only allows for takes of black vultures. No other protected migratory bird species is authorized to be taken under this program.

2. Program management. The Missouri Farm Bureau Marketing and Commodities Department will manage the statewide depredation sub-permit program.

All applications and reports will be made direct to the Marketing and Commodities Department.

3. Email application. Interested livestock producers may request a sub-permit application by emailing [email protected] or calling the Marketing and Commodities Department at 573-893-1417 and requesting an application.

Applications must be fully completed, signed and dated by the livestock producer, and returned for consideration by the Marketing and Commodities Department.

Because of the limited number of “takes” Missouri Farm Bureau is issued, all applications will be scored based on past livestock losses, number of livestock on the applicant’s farming operation, number of black vultures roosts and birds in the immediate vicinity, and the county ranking of livestock with Missouri.

A maximum of 10 “takes” may be issued to an approved applicant and will be determined by the application score.

4. Terms and conditions. All applications must be signed and dated with the applicant agreeing to the terms and conditions of the original statewide depredation permit.

5. Reporting rules. Under their sub-permit, all approved applicants are required to report the date, county, number of birds killed and final disposition (effigy, buried, etc.) as birds are taken.

Applicants are not allowed to kill any birds in excess of the number approved in the sub-permit, or of any other migratory bird species.

Livestock producers may apply to amend their original sub-permit to include additional “takings,” but must first receive official approval before taking additional black vultures.

The sub-permit contains an area at the bottom of the page to record approved “takings” of black vultures.

6. Individual permits. Any livestock producer experiencing severe depredation from black vultures is encouraged to apply for an individual migratory bird depredation permit from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), or work with Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services to address their specific situation.

Producers cannot be issued a depredation permit by USFWS and apply for and be approved for the Missouri Farm Bureau depredation sub-permit.

The Missouri Farm Bureau Marketing and Commodities Department will assist livestock producers experiencing severe depredation in applying for and receiving approval for a USFWS migratory bird depredation permit.

7. Federal permit. The Migratory Bird Depredation Permit is a federal permit.

All livestock producers applying for and receiving approval of a Missouri Farm Bureau livestock protection depredation sub-permit will be required to follow all USFWS migratory bird depredation permit rules and regulations.

Failure to do so could result in federal citations and fines.

Source: Missouri Farm Bureau