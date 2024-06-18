Black vultures make economic impact on livestock industry

Black vulture numbers continue to rise across the country, bringing with them an increased threat to the nation’s livestock industry.

A Cathartidae species, known as a New World vulture, is part of the multispecies scavenging group that provides valuable ecosystem services, including carrion removal, disease suppression and nutrient recycling.

While the positive economic benefits of the expanding black vulture populations have not been quantified, USDA worked through the negative side of the vulture balance sheet.

In the U.S., the black vulture can be an economic detriment for many livestock producers. The winged predator targets predominantly calves and small ruminants such as lambs. Attacks are cruel.

According to USDA Wildlife Services, black vultures are inefficient predators with some killing events lasting up to six hours from the start of interaction until the ultimate death of a lamb. The average interaction is three hours, 26 minutes.

Livestock producers are calling for more black vulture mediation measures due to the rise in numbers, economic impact and brutality of attacks.

Here is the current state of black vultures in the U.S.: