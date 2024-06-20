Michigan Farmer Logo

Alveo develops rapid, on-farm test for avian flu

The test will be available in the European Union this fall; regulatory approval is pending in the U.S.

Jennifer Kiel, Editor, Michigan Farmer and Ohio Farmer

June 20, 2024

Scientist with gloved hands hold a chicken and a flu testing swab
AVIAN FLU TEST: Alveo Technologies is preparing to launch the availability of an easy, quick, hand-held molecular test for H5N1 highly pathogenic avian flu. Photos courtesy of Alveo

Avian flu is a death sentence for birds. The outbreak of 2022 continues and is now close to claiming 100 million birds nationwide.

Michigan has gotten the brunt of it in 2024, with more than 6 million birds having to be depopulated, while the disease spread to multiple dairy operations and two humans.

The longer a flock is infected, and humans are exposed, there is concern the virus may mutate — eventually enabling easy transmission between humans and potentially creating a pandemic reminiscent of COVID-19. The virus has already crossed to infect four humans in the U.S. and about 30 different animals.

You can’t control the unknown, which is why the California-based company Alveo Technologies is preparing to launch the availability of an easy, quick, hand-held molecular test for H5N1 highly pathogenic avian flu. It is designed to be rugged and reusable for on-farm use, says Shaun Holt, CEO of Alveo.

“It’s cost-effective, easy to use and you can get results in less than 30 minutes at a fraction of the cost of what the government pays to do it today,” he says. “Catching it early could prevent it from potentially spreading within the farm to other houses.”

Works in conjunction with vaccination

While rapid detection leads to earlier insight into pathogen spread and supports efforts to secure global health and prevent future pandemics, there’s another benefit to having a quick test for vaccinated birds.

In October, the U.S. blocked the importation of French poultry in response to the start of mass vaccination of ducks against avian influenza. Vaccinated poultry don’t suffer from disease, Holt says, but can still transmit the virus. Because they show no symptoms, and because there’s no fast, accurate test, there’s no way to know whether the virus is present in a flock.

Currently, avian influenza testing typically takes one of two forms: lab-based PCR or lateral flow tests (LFTs), commonly known as antigen tests. PCR tests are accurate, but they require sending samples to central or nationally approved laboratories for testing.

Results can take days or even weeks to process depending on lab capacity, Holt says, which delays decision-making at the farm level, increases the risk of infection from one flock to another and extends human exposure time. Lateral flow tests produce rapid results, but they are also not nearly as accurate as PCR.

A product shot of a cartridge, analyzing device and a swab stick

30-MINUTE RESULTS: The tests use tracheal or cloacal fluid samples inserted into a a cartridge and then flipped into the analyzer, which is a bit thicker than an iPhone.

Testing provides a two-pronged approach as vaccination is only 80% to 90% effective. “Alveo tests are well above 90% sensitivity, which is in line with PCR testing,” he says.

“The old way of testing — reactive testing and then culling — is not going to work in terms of preventing spillover risk [humans and other animals], and it's not working either in terms of containment,” says Holt, who notes his company has been developing the test for a year and a half.

“Our plan is to launch in Q3 of this year in the EU and the Middle East because there are less regulatory hurdles,” he says. “It’s a much faster path to market, and they have poultry vaccination programs in place with specific funding devoted to the testing component.”

Alveo officials met with USDA in May. “A diagnostic test for livestock takes roughly two years following the standard process,” he says of the U.S. regulatory framework. “Our intent in meeting with USDA was to understand what that path looks like, but also if there is a path to earlier commercialization or deployment of the platform to help the industry earlier in human health. It would be the equivalent of an emergency use authorization.”

How it works

The tests, which use tracheal or cloacal fluid samples, are less than $100 for one test, and validation studies are being conducted to see if five to 10 birds can be pooled into one test. Fluids are inserted into a cartridge and then flipped into the analyzer, which is a bit thicker than an iPhone.

“The software walks you through step by step,” Holt says. Alveo’s platform also provides geo-targeted results that can be uploaded to the cloud to give a real-time view of national outbreaks and inform response.

“It's a fraction of the cost of what the government — taxpayers — incurs to test in their labs,” he says. “They've got a lot of people and specialized equipment. The logistics alone, of sampling, handling and shipping, is more than what the Alveo test is going to cost.”

Alveo intends to deploy its molecular testing at the point of need across a broad spectrum, including crop protection, livestock, companion, pets and human health applications.

About the Author(s)

Jennifer Kiel

Jennifer Kiel

Editor, Michigan Farmer and Ohio Farmer

While Jennifer is not a farmer and did not grow up on a farm, "I think you'd be hard pressed to find someone with more appreciation for the people who grow our food and fiber, live the lifestyles and practice the morals that bind many farm families," she says.

Before taking over as editor of Michigan Farmer in 2003, she served three years as the manager of communications and development for the American Farmland Trust Central Great Lakes Regional Office in Michigan and as director of communications with Michigan Agri-Business Association. Previously, she was the communications manager at Michigan Farm Bureau's state headquarters. She also lists 10 years of experience at six different daily and weekly Michigan newspapers on her impressive resume.

Jennifer lives in St. Johns with her two daughters, Elizabeth, 19, and Emily 16.

See more from Jennifer Kiel
