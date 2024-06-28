Missouri Ruralist logo

9 cool facts about black vultures

Here are things that make you go “hmmm” when it comes to agriculture’s latest nemesis.

Mindy Ward, Editor, Missouri Ruralist

June 28, 2024

A man with a black vulture in thought bubble
THINK ON IT: Many only know the deadly predator trait of black vultures, but they do have lighter-side characteristics. wundervisuals/Gerald Corsi/Getty Images

There are 23 existing species of vultures, and most humans consider them to be predators, scavengers and just foul. However, each has its own unique characteristics that enable them to survive and thrive in a world.

A look at the black vulture reveals nine interesting and sometimes bizarre traits:

1. Olfactory impaired. Black vultures do not have good sniffers. To find food, they soar high in the sky and keep an eye on the lower-soaring turkey vultures. The turkey vulture has an excellent sense of smell. When it senses decaying flesh and descends on a carcass, the black vulture simply follows close behind.

2. Group project. One-on-one at a carcass, black vultures lose out to the slightly larger turkey vulture. But flocks of black vultures can quickly take over a dead animal and drive the more solitary turkey vultures away.

3. All bite, no bark. Black vultures lack a voice box, and their vocal abilities are limited to making raspy hisses and grunts.

4. Umpire call. They also have a distinctive flight style, giving a few deep, rapid wingbeats and then snapping their wings out wide, a little like a baseball umpire signaling “safe.”

5. Morning stretch. In the morning while the air is still cool, look for flocks perched in roost trees or structures. They often spread their wings to catch the sun and warm up.

6. Protected by puke. When startled, a black vulture may regurgitate partially digested food to discourage predators and lessen its weight for flight.

7. Pee time. Vultures will often urinate on their own legs in order to increase evaporative cooling in the hot summer months.

8. Strong stomach. These predatory birds are able to eat diseased meat without getting ill due to the potent acid in their stomachs.

9. Worldwide reach. Although black vultures live primarily in North and South America, the oldest fossils from this group were found in Europe.

Facts were provided by the Missouri Department of Conservation, Cornell Lab of Ornithology and SeaWorld.

About the Author(s)

Mindy Ward

Mindy Ward

Editor, Missouri Ruralist

Mindy resides on a small farm just outside of Holstein, Mo, about 80 miles southwest of St. Louis.

After graduating from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural journalism, she worked briefly at a public relations firm in Kansas City. Her husband’s career led the couple north to Minnesota.

There, she reported on large-scale production of corn, soybeans, sugar beets, and dairy, as well as, biofuels for The Land. After 10 years, the couple returned to Missouri and she began covering agriculture in the Show-Me State.

“In all my 15 years of writing about agriculture, I have found some of the most progressive thinkers are farmers,” she says. “They are constantly searching for ways to do more with less, improve their land and leave their legacy to the next generation.”

Mindy and her husband, Stacy, together with their daughters, Elisa and Cassidy, operate Showtime Farms in southern Warren County. The family spends a great deal of time caring for and showing Dorset, Oxford and crossbred sheep.

