9 cool facts about black vultures

There are 23 existing species of vultures, and most humans consider them to be predators, scavengers and just foul. However, each has its own unique characteristics that enable them to survive and thrive in a world.

A look at the black vulture reveals nine interesting and sometimes bizarre traits:

1. Olfactory impaired. Black vultures do not have good sniffers. To find food, they soar high in the sky and keep an eye on the lower-soaring turkey vultures. The turkey vulture has an excellent sense of smell. When it senses decaying flesh and descends on a carcass, the black vulture simply follows close behind.

2. Group project. One-on-one at a carcass, black vultures lose out to the slightly larger turkey vulture. But flocks of black vultures can quickly take over a dead animal and drive the more solitary turkey vultures away.

3. All bite, no bark. Black vultures lack a voice box, and their vocal abilities are limited to making raspy hisses and grunts.

4. Umpire call. They also have a distinctive flight style, giving a few deep, rapid wingbeats and then snapping their wings out wide, a little like a baseball umpire signaling “safe.”

5. Morning stretch. In the morning while the air is still cool, look for flocks perched in roost trees or structures. They often spread their wings to catch the sun and warm up.

6. Protected by puke. When startled, a black vulture may regurgitate partially digested food to discourage predators and lessen its weight for flight.

7. Pee time. Vultures will often urinate on their own legs in order to increase evaporative cooling in the hot summer months.

8. Strong stomach. These predatory birds are able to eat diseased meat without getting ill due to the potent acid in their stomachs.

9. Worldwide reach. Although black vultures live primarily in North and South America, the oldest fossils from this group were found in Europe.

